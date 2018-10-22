Surveillance video appears to show man disguised as Khashoggi leaving Saudi consulate

ISTANBUL — President Trump said Monday he's not satisfied with what he's heard from Saudi Arabia over the death of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Now, what appears to be surveillance video, broadcast by CNN, casts doubt on the Saudis' story.

The footage seems to show a man walking into the Saudi consulate around 11 a.m. on October 2, two hours before Khashoggi entered the building where he was killed. Later, the same man apparently emerges from the consulate dressed in Khashoggi's clothes, apart from the shoes in an attempt, it seems, to cover up Khashoggi's death by pretending that he left the building unharmed.

CNN said it obtained the footage from a senior Turkish official, and that it is part of the law enforcement investigation into Khashoggi's death.

CNN

Turkey's ruling party said Monday that what happened to Khashoggi was "planned in a bloodthirsty manner," directly contradicting the Saudi version of events that Khashoggi died, apparently accidentally, after getting into a fight inside the Saudi consulate.

On Monday, Turkish police also found a car that was reportedly registered to the Saudi consulate, but apparently abandoned more than 10 miles away in an underground parking lot. There's still widespread skepticism about the Saudi story and no word from them on where Khashoggi's body ended up.

His friend Turan Kislakci told CBS News they need it to hold a proper funeral, but even more importantly, to get to the truth.

"I hope the American people and Congress will do their best for Jamal Khashoggi. Justice for Jamal Khashoggi," he said.

But President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner said Monday that the administration is still in a "fact-finding phase."

"We're obviously getting as many facts as we can from different places, and then we'll determine which facts are credible," Kushner said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to release a report with the "naked truth" on Tuesday, challenging Saudi Arabia's account.