Mike Tyson says he's "scared to death" of upcoming Jake Paul fight

Jake Paul takes on boxing legend Mike Tyson in Netflix live event Jake Paul takes on boxing legend Mike Tyson in Netflix live event 00:43

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson said he's "scared to death" of his upcoming fight against social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

"Iron Mike" told Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity on Tuesday night that "whatever I'm afraid to do, I do it."

"Anything I'm afraid of, I confront it," he said." And that's my personality. Like right now, I'm scared to death. But as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it's reality. And in reality, I'm invincible."

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to fight in July at AT&T Stadium. Daniele Venturelli (left)/Al Bello (right)/Getty Images

Tyson said he trains every day and doesn't think Paul is faster than him despite being half his age. The 57-year-old also said his 27-year-old opponent has come a "long way" from his days as a YouTube influencer.

"That's not the guy I'm going to be fighting," he told Hannity. "This guy is going to come and try to hurt me, which I'm accustomed to. And he's going to be greatly mistaken."

Back in March, Netflix announced Tyson would take on Paul live on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Texas. The stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys, can seat about 80,000 people.

Tyson hasn't fought in the ring since he and Roy Jones Jr. met in a 2020 exhibition that ended in a draw. Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champ from 1987 to 1990. He retired in 2005 after winning 50 fights, 44 by knockout.

Paul turned into a pro boxer four years ago. He's won nine out of his last 10 fights, with six knockouts. His only loss came last year to Tommy Fury, WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury's half-brother.