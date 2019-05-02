Jaden Smith to play a young Kanye West in new Showtime series "Omniverse"

Jaden Smith will play a young Kanye West, living in an alternate reality, in an upcoming Showtime series, the network announced. The anthology series, "Omniverse," will be produced by Smith's company, Westbrook Studios, along with Scooter Braun's SB Productions.

The half-hour show will be "examining the many doors of perception," Showtime said in a statement. Season one specifically "explores Ego through an alternate reality Kanye West." Braun, West and Lee Sung Jin will serve as executive producers. Lee will also serve as writer.

"I'm honored and thrilled to be collaborating with everyone involved to present an alternate world through the eyes of a young man somewhere in the multiverse who happens to also be a Kanye West," Lee said, according to Deadline. "Omniverse is not set in our world nor about our world's Kanye West as we aim to add a new spin on alternate realities, consciousness, and push the limits of half hour narrative."

While Lee has several executive producer and writing credits under his belt – Amazon's "Undone" and HBO's "Sillicon Valley," to name a few – "Omniverse" will be West's first foray into scripted television. The rapper often gets attention from pushing the envelope with his music, fashion and political moves.

Jaden Smith, who also has released his own music and apparel line, once named West as an artist who inspires him. The 20-year-old has had several acting roles, including a starring role alongside his father in "The Pursuit of Happyness" in 2006. The Smiths and West's in-laws, the Kardashians, are friends, as Jada Smith revealed on her Facebook Watch show, "Red Table Talk."

Smith, the son of Will and Jada Smith, will not only act in the show but will also serve as one of the additional executive producers.

Showtime said the show is still in development, and a production schedule and release date have not been released.