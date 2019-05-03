Plane slides off runway into river in Jacksonville, Florida

A 737 slid off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and into the water, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Department said. The plane was not submerged in water and everyone on the plane had been accounted for, police said.

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was not a commercial flight but a Defense Department contract flight from Guantanamo Bay. There were preliminary reports of two minor injuries, the FAA said.

CBS Jacksonville affiliate WJAX reported there were 142 people on board. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted a rescue operation is underway and teams are working to control jet fuel in the water.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.