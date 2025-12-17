Jack Smith defends Trump prosecutions in closed-door testimony before House panel

Washington — Former special counsel Jack Smith defended his prosecutions of President Trump in a closed-door deposition with lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, saying "the basis for those charges rests entirely with President Trump and his actions."

Smith was subpoenaed to testify earlier this month by the Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, which is probing Smith's actions during his time as special counsel during the Biden administration. The committee is investigating what it claims were the "politically motivated" prosecutions of Mr. Trump led by Smith.

The president was indicted on more than 40 federal charges in two separate cases. The first alleged he unlawfully held onto government documents marked classified after leaving the White House in 2021, and the second stemmed from his alleged efforts to subvert the transfer of power after the 2020 election.

The president has denied wrongdoing and claimed Smith's investigations were politically motivated "witch hunts" that intended to harm his candidacy for the White House.

Both cases were brought to an end after Mr. Trump won a second term in November 2024.

In portions of Smith's opening statement to the committee obtained by CBS News, the former special counsel defended his prosecutorial record and told lawmakers that he made decisions in the investigations "without regard to President Trump's political association, activities, beliefs, or candidacy in the 2024 presidential election."

"The decision to bring charges against President Trump was mine, but the basis for those charges rests entirely with President Trump and his actions, as alleged in the indictments returned by grand juries in two different districts," Smith told lawmakers.

Former special counsel Jack Smith arrives for a closed-door deposition with the House Judiciary Committee at the Rayburn Building in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 17, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

He continued: "Our investigation developed proof beyond a reasonable doubt that President Trump engaged in a criminal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and to prevent the lawful transfer of power."

Smith said the documents investigation "developed powerful evidence that showed President Trump willfully retained highly classified documents after he left office in January 2021, storing them at his social club, including in a bathroom and a ballroom where events and gatherings took place."

Mr. Trump, Smith said, "then repeatedly tried to obstruct justice to conceal his continued retention of those documents."

In other portions of his opening statement, Smith defended investigative steps taken by his team, including obtaining phone records of sitting Republican lawmakers as part of the 2020 election probe. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, who leads the Senate Judiciary Committee, published a document in October alleging that the FBI obtained phone data from eight GOP senators and one Republican House member as part of the probe.

The records, Smith said, "were lawfully subpoenaed and were relevant to complete a comprehensive investigation."

"January 6 was an attack on the structure of our democracy in which over 100 heroic law enforcement officers were assaulted. Over 160 individuals later pled guilty to assaulting police officers that day," Smith said. "Exploiting that violence, President Trump and his associates tried to call Members of Congress in furtherance of their criminal scheme, urging them to further delay certification of the 2020 election. I didn't choose those Members; President Trump did."

Lanny Breuer, an attorney who represents the former special counsel, told reporters that Smith "is showing tremendous courage in light of the remarkable and unprecedented retribution campaign against him by this administration and this White House."

Smith is also under investigation by the Office of Special Counsel, an agency that is unrelated to Smith's former position as special counsel. His lawyers called the ethics probe by the Office of the Special Counsel "imaginary and unfounded."