Ivanka Trump says she passed up World Bank post

ABIDJIAN, Ivory Coast — White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump says her father asked her if she was interested in taking the job of World Bank chief but she passed on it.

The president's daughter said Wednesday in an interview with the Associated Press she was happy with her current role in the administration. She spoke during a trip to Africa to promote a global women's initiative.

The elder Trump daughter says her father raised the job with her as "a question" and she told him she was "happy with the work" she's doing.

Ivanka Trump worked on the selection process for the new head of the 189-nation World Bank, David Malpass. She says he'll do an "incredible job."

Asked if her father had approached her about other top jobs, Ivanka Trump said she'd "keep that between" them. She says she doesn't see a run for office in her future.

Reports that Ivanka Trump could be under consideration for the World Bank post were met with criticism.

This is Ivanka Trump's first visit to Africa since the president launched the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative. It's a program she hopes will outlast an administration better known for "America First" isolationism.

She has drawn praise for taking on this project and for making the trip. But thousands of miles from Washington, she is sure to be shadowed by her father's efforts to cut international aid, as well as his past disparaging comments about Africa.

Ivanka Trump arrived in Ethiopia early Sunday, flying commercial.

She first visited the coffee shop and then went to the textile and craft manufacturer Muya, where she was greeted by dancers and chatted with women seated at colorful looms. She took a seat at one herself. She also noted that she was in the country with Africa's second-highest population.