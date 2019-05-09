"IT: Chapter Two" trailer released, showcasing creepy Stephen King sequel

The new trailer for "IT: Chapter Two," based off Stephen King's acclaimed novel, was released Thursday. The film follows 2017's "IT: Chapter One," and has already earned a rave endorsement from the author of the famous 1986 horror novel ahead of its Sept. 6 big-screen release.

"IT: Chapter Two" takes place 27 years after the events of "IT," when a group of friends known as the Loser's Club, who battled the sadistic clown Pennywise to a standstill in their childhood, return to their Derry, Maine, hometown to put an end to the monster once and for all. The creepy trailer features scenes with stars Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy.

2017's "IT" made just over $700 million worldwide at the box-office, including $327 million in the U.S. The film was critically acclaimed, earning 85 percent positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Author Stephen King praised the film as "terrific." The prolific King is one of the world's best-selling novelists, with more than 300 million books sold.