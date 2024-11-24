Former Israeli hostages released in truce 1 year ago call for action to release those still held

The struggle to get humanitarian aid into Gaza

Former Israeli hostages who were freed from Hamas captivity during a week-long humanitarian pause in fighting exactly one year ago Sunday called for immediate action to secure a deal for the release of those still held.

The only truce in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war on Nov. 24, 2023 – fewer than two months after fighting began – led to the release of 80 Israelis held by militants in Gaza. They were freed in exchange for 240 Palestinians detained in Israeli jails.

Repeated efforts since then by mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the United States to secure another truce and hostage release have failed. Qatar early this month said it was suspending its mediation role until the warring sides show "seriousness."

Thousands of Israelis gather with banners and photos of hostages to protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government for not signing the ceasefire agreement with Gaza and to demand hostage swap deal with Palestinians in Tel Aviv, Israel on November 23, 2024. Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images

Gabriella Leimberg was kidnapped during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack and was released along with her daughter, Mia, and sister Clara.

"For 53 days, the one thing that kept me going is that we, the people of Israel, the Jewish people, sanctify life — we don't leave anyone behind," she said.

Leimberg added: "Everything has already been said and now action is required. We don't have any more time."

Around 100 hostages are still in Gaza, and at least a third are believed to be dead.

"I survived and I was fortunate to get my entire family back," Leimberg said. "I want and demand this for all the families of the hostages."

Hamas wants Israel to end the war and withdraw all troops from Gaza. Israel has offered only to pause its offensive.

The Palestinian death toll from the war surpassed 44,000 this week, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count.

Placards read in Hebrew: "The boss is satisfied, the hostages are dying" and "Instead of consciousness, make a deal". Maya Alleruzzo / AP

Danielle Aloni, who was kidnapped with her five-year-old daughter, Emelia, and freed after 49 days, spoke at the ceremony of the "increasing danger" those still being held face every day.

She said those still in captivity "suffer physical, sexual, and psychological abuse, their identity and dignity crushed anew each day".

"It took the Israeli government about two months to secure a deal for me and 80 other Israeli hostages. Why is it taking over a year to reach another deal to free them from this hell?" asked Aloni, whose brother-in-law, David Cunio, and his brother, Ariel Cunio, are still being held.

She emphasized that, even though she and the other hostages gained their freedom a year ago, "we haven't really left the tunnels," — referring to Hamas' underground tunnels where many of the hostages were held.

"The feeling of suffocation, the terrible humidity, the stench — these sensations still envelop us," Aloni said.

"If people could truly understand what it means to be held in subhuman conditions in tunnels, surrounded by terrorists for 54 days — there's no way they would allow hostages to remain there for 415 days!" said Raz Ben Ami, who was released in the deal a year ago.

Her husband, Ohad, is still among those being held.

Ben Ami called for a ceasefire to "bring back all the hostages as quickly as possible".