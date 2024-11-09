Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 13, officials say, as first aid in weeks reaches the north

Two separate Israeli strikes killed at least 13 people, including women and children, in Gaza on Saturday, Palestinian medical officials said, as Israel announced the first delivery of aid in weeks to war-battered northern Gaza.

One of the strikes hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City's eastern Tufah neighborhood, killing at least six people, Gaza's Health Ministry said. Two local journalists, a pregnant woman and a child were among the dead, the ministry said. The Israeli army said the strike targeted a militant belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, offering no evidence or further detail.

The attack caused damage to the tents where displaced Palestinians lived in the area. Casualties and injuries were reported after the attack. Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images

Another seven people were killed when an Israeli strike hit a tent in the southern city of Khan Younis where displaced people were sheltering, according to Nasser Hospital. It said the dead included two women and a child. The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the blast.

COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of humanitarian aid to Gaza, said Saturday that 11 aid trucks containing food, water and medical equipment reached the far north of the enclave on Thursday, including the urban refugee camp at Jabaliya. It is the first time any aid has reached the far north of the enclave since Israel began a fresh military campaign there last month.

But not all the aid reached the agreed drop-off points, according to a spokesperson for the U.N. World Food Program, which was involved in the delivery process. In Jabaliya, Israeli troops stopped one of the convoys bound for nearby Beit Lahiya and ordered the supplies to be offloaded, said Alia Zaki.

Relatives of the Palestinians, who died as a result of Israeli attacks on a tent where the displaced Palestinians were staying in the al-Mawasi region west of Khan Younis, which it claimed was safe, mourn as the dead bodies were brought to the Nasser Hospital for burial in Khan Yunis, Gaza on November 09, 2024. Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images

The announcement comes days ahead of a U.S. deadline demanding that Israel improve aid deliveries across Gaza. Experts have said there is a strong likelihood that famine is imminent in parts of northern Gaza.

Israel's new offensive has focused on Jabaliya, a densely populated refugee camp where Israel says Hamas had regrouped. Other areas affected by the new campaign include Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun, situated just north of Gaza City.

The U.N. estimates that tens of thousands of people remain in the area. Earlier this week, the Gaza Health Ministry said that there were no ambulances or emergency crews currently operating north of Gaza City.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli army has struck several schools and tent camps, packed with tens of thousands of Palestinians driven from their homes by Israeli offensives and evacuation orders. The conflict has left 90% of Palestinians in Gaza displaced, according to U.N. figures.

A view of the damaged classroom after the Israeli army attack, on November 9, 2024 in Gaza City, Gaza. Karam Hassan/Anadolu via Getty Images

The military has continually accused Hamas of operating from within civilian infrastructure in Gaza, including schools, U.N. facilities and hospitals. The contesting narratives over the use of schools and hospitals go to the heart of the 13-month conflict.

In July, Israeli airstrikes hit a girls' school in Gaza's central city of Deir al-Balah, killing at least 30 people sheltering inside. Israel's military said it targeted a Hamas command center used to direct attacks against its troops and store "large quantities of weapons."

More than a year of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 43,000 people, Palestinian health officials say. They do not distinguish between civilians and combatants but say more than half of those killed were women and children. The war began after Palestinian militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting 250 others.