Israel strikes Beirut for the first attack in months, says it targeted Hezbollah militant

Israel's military said it targeted Hezbollah's chief of staff in the first airstrike in Beirut since June.

The military did not offer further details. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address at a government meeting on Sunday that Israel "will continue to do everything necessary to prevent Hezbollah from re-establishing its threatening capability against us."

"This is also how we operate in Gaza-Hamas constantly violates the ceasefire, and we act accordingly, independently of anyone," he said, adding at the end: "Israel is responsible for its security."

Hezbollah has yet to comment.

Smoke could be seen in the busy Haret Hreik neighborhood, with one video that circulated on social media showing dozens of people crowded around the area of the strike, which appeared to be on an apartment building.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

People gather looking at a residential building following an Israeli military strike in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of Beirut's southern suburbs on Nov. 23, 2025. FADEL itani /AFP via Getty Images

The strike in the south of the capital comes days before Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to visit the country and as Israeli airstrikes over southern Lebanon have intensified in recent weeks.

Israel and the United States have been piling pressure on Lebanon to disarm the powerful militant group. The Lebanese military issued a plan approved by the government that would disarm Hezbollah.

Israel says Hezbollah is trying to rebuild its military capabilities in southern Lebanon, whereas the Lebanese government has denied those claims.