Israel sends Mossad intelligence agency director to Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar

Plans in motion for Gaza's future after war in the Middle East ends

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved sending the director of the Mossad foreign intelligence agency to ceasefire negotiations in Qatar in a sign of progress in talks on the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu's office announced the decision Saturday evening, local time. It was not immediately clear when David Barnea would travel to Qatar's capital, Doha, for the latest round of indirect talks between Israel and the Hamas militant group. His presence means high-level Israeli officials who would need to sign off on any agreement are now involved.

Just one brief ceasefire has been achieved in 15 months of war, and that was in the earliest weeks of fighting. The talks mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar have repeatedly stalled since then.

Netanyahu has insisted on destroying Hamas' ability to fight in Gaza. Hamas has insisted on a full Israeli troop withdrawal from the largely devastated territory. On Thursday, Gaza's Health Ministry said over 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war.

Also being sent to Qatar are the head of Israel's Shin Bet internal security agency and military and political advisers. Netanyahu's office said the decision followed a meeting with his defense minister, security chiefs and negotiators "on behalf of the outgoing and incoming U.S. administrations."

The office also released a photo showing Netanyahu with President-elect Donald Trump's incoming special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who was in Qatar this week.

People search the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli strike on the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees, in the central Gaza Strip, Jan. 8, 2025, as the war between Israel and Hamas continues. EYAD BABA/AFP/Getty

Families of the roughly 100 hostages still held in Gaza after being seized in the Oct. 7, 2023 militant attack that sparked the war are pressing Netanyahu to reach a deal to bring their loved ones home.

The recovery of two hostages' bodies in the past week renewed fears that time is running out. Hamas has said that after months of heavy fighting, it isn't sure who is alive or dead.

"Return with an agreement that ensures the return of all hostages, down to the last one - the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial in their homeland," said a statement by a group representing some hostages' families.

Israel and Hamas are also under pressure from outgoing President Biden and Trump to reach a deal before the Jan. 20 inauguration.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this week a deal is "very close" and he hoped to complete it before handing over diplomacy to the incoming Trump administration. But U.S. officials have expressed similar optimism on several occasions over the past year.

Mourners react next to the grave of 23-year-old hostage Hamzah AlZayadni during his funeral in the Bedouin city of Rahat, southern Israel, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. AlZayadni was in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip. Israel's army said his body was recovered in an underground tunnel in southern Gaza. Ariel Schalit / AP

Issues in the talks have included which hostages would be released in the first part of a phased ceasefire deal, which Palestinian prisoners would be released by Israel and the extent of any Israeli troop withdrawal from population centers in Gaza.

Hamas and other groups killed some 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages into Gaza in the attack that started the war. A truce in November 2023 freed more than 100 hostages, while others have been rescued or their remains have been recovered over the past year.

On Saturday, an Israeli airstrike killed at least eight Palestinians including two children and two women in a school-turned-shelter in northern Gaza, according to the Civil Defense, first responders affiliated with the Hamas-run government. It said the strike on the Halawa school that shelters thousands of displaced people in the Jabaliya area also wounded 30 others, including 19 children.

Israel's military said it struck a Hamas command center at a former school in Jabaliya, without giving evidence.

Another strike killed four people on a street in Gaza City, said Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal. Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 32 bodies had arrived at hospitals in the past 24 hours.

"I ask the world, do you hear us? Do we exist?" said Hamza Saleh, one of the vast majority of Gaza's 2.3 million residents who have been displaced. He spoke Friday in the southern city of Khan Younis as children and others jostled for food aid, while hunger grows.