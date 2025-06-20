Iranian strike in Israel injures nearly 2 dozen, emergency officials say, amid diplomatic efforts

Iran launches more missiles into Israel as conflict continues into 8th day

An Iranian missile strike on Friday wounded 23 people in the northern part of Israel, emergency services Magen David Adom said, as the two countries continued exchanging more strikes.

Three were seriously injured, including a 16-year-old boy, who suffered shrapnel wounds to his upper body, MDA said. Two others – a 40-year-old and a 54-year-old man – had shrapnel wounds on their legs, and one woman had a heart attack while sheltering and died, paramedics said.

Israeli emergency personnel respond at the scene of a damaged building in Haifa following an Iranian missile strike. Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

An Israeli military official said Iran had fired approximately 20 missiles at Israel in the attack, which came as a diplomatic effort to negotiate a settlement to the conflict began in Geneva between European foreign ministers and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Ahead of the meeting, Araghchi said his country has "nothing to discuss" with the United States as long as Israel continues its strikes on Iran, but is open to "dialogue" with others, though not negotiations.

After several hours of talks, Britain's foreign secretary, David Lammy, said that the Europeans are "keen to continue ongoing discussions and negotiations with Iran." He said the Europeans were clear in talks in Geneva that Iran "cannot have a nuclear weapon." No other details were provided.

Earlier Friday morning, Israel's military said it carried out strikes on 25 military and nuclear targets in Iran. The Israel Defense Forces said 60 jets were used in the strikes.

An Iranian missile also hit the southern Israeli city of Be'er Sheva Friday morning.

The week of war between Israel and Iran has killed at least 657 people, including 263 civilians, in Iran, the Washington-based group Health Rights Activist told the AP. At least 24 people in Israel have been killed, Israeli officials say.

As tensions with Iran intensified, Israel continued its strikes in Gaza over the last day, with at least 42 people killed on Friday. The Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza said 23 of the people killed were seeking humanitarian aid.

No humanitarian aid has entered the Gaza Strip, where the UN has said the entire population faces the risk of starvation, for 48 hours.