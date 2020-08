ISIS-claimed attack on Afghan prison leaves many dead and sets hundreds free

Jalalabad, Afghanistan — An Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) attack on a prison in eastern Afghanistan holding hundreds of its members raged on Monday after at least 21 people died in fighting overnight, a local official said.

Another 43 people have been wounded in the assault that began late Sunday when an ISIS suicide bomber slammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the Jalalabad prison's entrance.

Militants then opened fire on security forces at the prison in the capital of Nangarhar province, some 70 miles east of Kabul.

At least three attackers have been killed so far but the battle continued Monday with sporadic gunfire still coming from the prison grounds and nearby residential compound, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province.

The dead included civilians, prisoners, guards and Afghan security forces, Khogyani said.

Afghan security forces keep watch infront of the site of a prison attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. PARWIZ / REUTERS

Police believe several militants slipped away into a nearby residential complex, making it more difficult to flush them out, authorities said. Khogyani said security personnel were moving cautiously to avoid civilian casualties.

Afghan Security and Defense Force personnel in armored vehicles surrounded the prison in the middle of Jalalabad, just half a mile from the governor's office. Soldiers were still evacuating residents from the area on Monday as sporadic gunshots rang out.

The ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, known as IS in Khorasan province, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The affiliate is headquartered in Nangarhar province.

Afghan security forces take position on a building where the attackers were hiding after an attack on the facility in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on August 3, 2020. PARWIZ / REUTERS

The motive of the attack wasn't immediately clear. However, some prisoners have escaped during the fighting, said another provincial official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to journalists.

The prison houses about 1,500 inmates, of which several hundred are believed to be ISIS members. Khyogyani said about 1,000 prisoners who escaped earlier had been found by security forces across the city. It wasn't immediately clear if any prisoners were still at large.

The attack came a day after authorities said Afghan special forces killed a senior ISIS commander near Jalalabad.

While ISIS has seen its so-called caliphate stretching across Iraq and Syria eliminated after a years-long campaign, the group has continued fighting in Afghanistan. The extremists also have battled the Taliban in Afghanistan, who were overthrown by the U.S. following the 2001 American-led invasion after the Sept. 11 attacks.

The Taliban's political spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, told The Associated Press his group wasn't involved in the Jalalabad attack.

The U.S. struck a peace deal with the Taliban in February. A second, crucial round of negotiations between the Taliban and the political leadership in Kabul has yet to start. Still, Washington and NATO already have begun withdrawing troops in line with the deal.

"We have a cease-fire and are not involved in any of these attacks anywhere in the country," he said.

The Taliban declared a three-day cease-fire starting Friday for the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. The cease-fire expired at 12 a.m. Monday, though it wasn't immediately clear if it would be extended as the U.S. pushes for an early start to intra-Afghan negotiations that have repeatedly been delayed since Washington signed the peace deal with the Taliban in February.

The Taliban also had denied being involved in a suicide bombing in eastern Logar province late Thursday that killed at least nine people and wounded 40.

Afghanistan has seen a recent spike in violence, with most attacks claimed by the local ISIS affiliate.