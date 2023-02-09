We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Because no-exam life insurance doesn't test for any medical issues, it can be a preferred option for seniors and older adults. Getty Images

Life insurance can be valuable for millions of American adults. How valuable a policy is, however, is specific both to the individual and the type of life insurance under discussion.

Term life insurance, for example, is generally favorable for those who want the security and protection a policy can provide without having to break the bank to get it. Since these policies only last for a select time frame (hence the name) they tend to be less expensive than their more robust counterparts.

Whole life insurance, meanwhile, lasts for the duration of the policyholder's life. And it comes with an attractive cash reserve that can be used to pay debt or other expenses while the insured is still alive. But they tend to be pricier than other policies on the market.

While the benefits of these two types of policies are clear there are other types on the market that may also be advantageous to have. No-exam life insurance, for example, can be great for a variety of prospective policyholders. But how do you know if it's worth it for you? That's what we will explore below.

If you're currently in the market for life insurance then start by getting a free price quote so you know exactly what to expect.

Is no-exam life insurance worth it?

No-exam life insurance is exactly what its name implies: no medical exam is required to secure approval. But is it right for everyone? Here are three groups that could find this insurance valuable.

Seniors

Because this type of life insurance doesn't test for any medical issues, it can be a preferred option for many seniors and older adults. A medical exam, after all, tests blood, urine, blood pressure and more - all elements that could be below standard for seniors. When using these results for a traditional life insurance policy applicants could have their coverage severely limited (assuming they're approved at all).

By skipping the exam, however, you won't have to worry about getting approved. Whichever nagging health issues or pre-existing conditions you have will stay under wraps, allowing you to secure the life insurance that you and your beneficiaries need.

Get a free price estimate now so you know exactly what a policy would cost.

Young people

If you're young and healthy and want to make the life insurance application process as short as possible then no-exam life insurance could be beneficial for you. Because no medical exam is required for this type of coverage you could wind up getting approved within days (if not within hours) after applying.

Younger applicants will generally be offered more favorable rates and terms than older applicants, offsetting the typically higher cost connected to no-exam life insurance. It also has the benefit of providing immediate protection while you focus on other things. And because you're young, you can afford to wait to take a medical exam and go through a thorough vetting at a later date.

Smokers and those with pre-existing conditions

If you're a smoker or were for a significant period of time, a life insurance provider could charge you significantly more than they would someone else. Similarly, if you're suffering from pre-existing medical conditions, with little chance of recovery, a life insurance provider would bill you more and/or limit the coverage provided.

By applying for a no-exam policy, however, you boost your chances of getting approved. And since no-exam policies can be had with both whole and term life insurance types, you still may be able to secure the type of coverage you wanted.

Just note that each life insurance provider has different requirements so make sure to do your homework first. Start by getting a free price quote now or use the table below to review some top providers on the market.

The bottom line

No-exam life insurance can be a quick and painless way to secure financial protection for you and your loved ones.

It can benefit a wide swath of applicants, particularly younger people who want the security a life insurance policy can provide without the hassle of going through the traditional application process. Seniors with existing medical concerns that otherwise may disqualify them from a policy would also benefit from this insurance type as would smokers and those with pre-existing medical conditions.