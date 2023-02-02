We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

No-exam life insurance can provide coverage without the hassle of first taking a medical exam. Getty Images

With so many financial products and services on the market today it can become difficult to determine what's beneficial and what's not. This is particularly true for life insurance, which comes in different types, coverage amounts and lengths.

Term life insurance policies, which provide coverage for a set period only, are usually cheaper to obtain. Whole life insurance policies, meanwhile, provide protection (and an attractive cash reserve) for the duration of the policyholder's life. But they're also more expensive.

One type of life insurance that may appeal to both young and old alike is no-exam life insurance. This type of insurance is exactly what its name suggests: no medical exam is required to secure a policy. But there's much more to this insurance than just its name. In fact, there are multiple benefits to know about.

If you're in the market for life insurance then start by getting a free price quote so you know exactly what to expect.

3 benefits of no-exam life insurance

While this insurance type has multiple advantages, here are three of the most important ones to know.

No medical exam is required

The most obvious benefit of this kind of insurance is arguably also its most significant. Simply put: you won't have to take a medical exam to get approved for coverage. Since many providers actually do require a medical exam and the corresponding blood, urine and blood pressure tests, this can be an attractive alternative to getting protection.

Perhaps you're young and healthy and just want to expedite the approval process as much as possible. Then skipping the medical exam can help secure a plan much quicker than if you had to schedule a visit with a medical provider first. Similarly, if you're an older adult and are concerned about what a medical exam will reveal, you can elect to choose this insurance type and not worry about potentially negative test results.

Either way, by going this route you can skip the exam and move one step closer to getting insured. You can get a free price estimate now.

It covers a wide range of applicants

As mentioned above, whether you're young, old or somewhere in between, a no-exam life insurance policy will cover you. This is especially helpful for those applicants who smoke or have a history of smoking. It's also generally good for those with pre-existing medical conditions that may have otherwise limited their ability to get a policy. And if you have a high-risk occupation - which may have disqualified you from coverage with another type of policy - you'll be covered with a no-exam policy.

It's guaranteed

If the life insurance company won't reject you due to the lack of a medical exam and is willing to cover you regardless of your pre-existing conditions or history of smoking then the coverage is essentially guaranteed, no matter what box you check on your application.

Applying for life insurance, particularly for those people who fall into one or more of the above categories, can be a stressful process. You don't know if you will even qualify, let alone for how much or for how long. And if you don't get disqualified you'll have to start an application anew with another servicer.

Fortunately, no-exam life insurance eliminates all of this stress and work because coverage is guaranteed.

The bottom line

Everyone's personal circumstances are different. Accordingly, what type of life insurance policy works for one person may not work as well for another and vice versa. But no-exam life insurance takes a lot of the stress out of the equation by providing protection without a medical exam for a wide range of applicants. And it's guaranteed!

So get started with a free price quote to see what you could qualify for now.