Inflation eased to 5% in March

By Irina Ivanova

Inflation cooled last month, indicating that painfully high price increases are continuing to ease.

The Consumer Price Index increased at an annual rate of 5% in March, down from 6% in February, the Labor Department said Wednesday. Economists had forecast that inflation rose 5.2% last month, according to FactSet.

However, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, sped up to 5.6% in February.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates at the most aggressive pace in decades as it tries to slow the economy and tamp down inflation. 

—This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 8:38 AM

