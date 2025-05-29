We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are multiple credit card debt relief options that borrowers should consider exploring if they can't repay all that they owe. Getty Images

The idea that borrowers may be able to have some of their credit card debt forgiven is naturally appealing. But in the economic climate of recent years, this possibility has become particularly powerful. Thanks to a combination of higher interest rates on borrowing products, a stubborn (if significantly cooled) inflation rate and hard-to-predict economic policies and changes, many Americans have turned to credit cards to make ends meet. But credit cards haven't been immune to market conditions, with rates here rising to a record 23% last fall (they've only come down slightly since). That's made the average credit card debt of approximately $8,000 particularly difficult to pay down and has resulted in many borrowers exploring their debt relief options.

Credit card debt forgiveness, in which borrowers could see 30% to 50% of their balance forgiven, can be especially advantageous in this climate. To understand how it works and the qualifications, however, it's important to clarify a few items. One important one starts by defining what credit card debt forgiveness is (and what it isn't). Below, we'll complete that analysis and, importantly, help you determine if this is the right debt relief solution for your circumstances.

Is credit card debt forgiveness the same as debt settlement?

Credit card debt forgiveness is also known as debt settlement, and they're often viewed the same way by servicers. Technically, credit card debt forgiveness can occur in multiple ways, either through a negotiated debt settlement process, a specific bankruptcy type, or sometimes through a debt management program.

You won't be able to have your credit card debt forgiven, however, without first having a debt settlement agreement in place, even though that agreement could be reached via multiple avenues. So, yes, credit card debt forgiveness is often considered the same as debt settlement, although it helps to clarify the definition of each service with the debt relief company in question, as their interpretation of the service could be different than the competitors.

How to qualify for credit card debt forgiveness

So now that you understand the nuance in the definition between credit card debt forgiveness and debt settlement, you may be wondering about your qualifications. How do you get 30% to 50% of your credit card debt forgiven? Here are the three main qualifications:

A credit card debt balance minimum of between $5,000 and $10,000.

Being behind on payments (typically the further delinquent

A financial hardship

These are the main qualifications; however, many debt relief companies may require you to meet more criteria to move forward. So don't automatically assume you'll qualify. Instead, shop around for debt relief companies and research each one's forgiveness criteria to determine which is easiest to qualify for.

The bottom line

Debt settlement and credit card debt forgiveness are often used interchangeably when discussing credit card debt relief. So don't get confused by their similarities. Instead, take the time to review all of your debt relief options (of which there are many) to better understand how they work, who qualifies and, perhaps most importantly, which one will be most appropriate for your debts. By doing this research now and by understanding the nuances of each approach, you can make the right choice and start the delayed work of regaining your financial freedom.