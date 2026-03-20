Is a CD account worth opening again? 3 reasons why it may be now

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Putting money into a CD account may once again be a move worth making for savers. Javier Zayas/Javier Zayas Photography/Getty Images

News this week that the Federal Reserve was keeping interest rates frozen wasn't received warmly by millions of borrowers. Elevated interest rates, after all, lead to elevated costs for everything from mortgage and personal loans to credit cards. And with the chances of any additional rate relief highly uncertain right now, borrowers will need to contend with these rates for the foreseeable future (the Fed doesn't even meet again until April 28).

At the same time, there is a silver lining to this week's news for savers, as it will maintain the status quo and perhaps even raise rates a bit on some savings vehicles. Against this backdrop, a certificate of deposit (CD) account may be worth reconsidering. While the merits of this account type declined a bit in 2024 and 2025 thanks to a series of Fed rate cuts at the end of each of those years, rate cuts are on hold now. Some banks may have even raised their rates to account for these new developments. And savvy savers can benefit by earning 4% or more on their money with select CD accounts.

But is this savings vehicle really worth opening again? Or are savers better off holding off? Below, we'll detail three reasons why an account may be worth a second look.

Start by seeing how much interest you could be earning with a top CD account here.

Is a CD account worth opening again?

Not sure if a CD account is still valuable for your needs and goals? Here's why it can still be:

Interest rates are still high

The CD interest rates of 6% and 7%, available for some savers in recent years, are largely gone now. But there are multiple CD terms offering rates of 4%, approximately, right now. That's $4 earned for every $100 deposited with virtually no risk, as CD accounts have fixed interest rates that will remain the same until the account matures.

Just be sure to open an account with an amount of money that you can comfortably see through the account's maturity date. Otherwise, the early withdrawal penalty you'll need to pay to regain access may wipe out most or all of the interest you've earned to that stage.

See how high of a CD interest rate you could lock in now.

Interest rates aren't likely to decline anytime soon

It's critical for savers to shop around to find high-rate CD accounts. And that may involve the use of online banks, which frequently offer more competitive rates than banks with physical locations. But it can take time to complete this process, and that's something savers haven't really had to leverage in recent months following the Fed's three rate cuts at the end of 2025.

Now, however, after the Fed not only kept rates frozen this month but spoke about extending that pause further, savers will have more time to shop around with confidence. Knowing that interest rates aren't likely to decline anytime soon will give them the extra time they need to find a lender that works best for them without having to rush into a select account ahead of another rate cut.

It will protect your money in a way other accounts cannot

Because of the fixed rate that CD accounts employ, savers can feel comfortable knowing that their money will be protected in a way that other accounts cannot provide. And that's especially important right now. Both high-yield savings and money market accounts, for example, have variable rates that will rise and fall based on market conditions.

But the CD will stay steady even if a rate cut winds up being issued later in 2026. This is why a long-term CD, which has a length longer than 12 months, is particularly attractive now as it will lock in big returns for 18 months or beyond, at which point the interest rate climate is likely to look much different than it does this March.

The bottom line

While the benefits of opening a CD account over the past year haven't been as significant as they were in 2023 and 2024, that sentiment could be changing again with interest rates on pause. And with rates on this account type still high, more time for savers to shop around and protection that alternative savings accounts can't offer, a CD may be worth it for many savers. Speak with a banking representative directly, who can outline your options and help you get set up with an account in the right amount and length now.