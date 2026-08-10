We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Certain savings account mistakes can be particularly costly in today's unique economic landscape. THAWEEKIET SRIRING/Getty Images

An unemployment report released last week showing the economy losing more than 20,000 jobs in July underscored what millions of Americans already know. The financial decisions you make now are much more important to get right than they would be in a different economic landscape with more flexibility. In today's economy, overspending, poor management and an investment that doesn't work out can be financially debilitating. And with interest rates positioned to increase later in 2026 and inflation still keeping costs elevated, there's no clear timeline for when finances may improve.

That said, making the right savings decisions in this climate is only half of the equation. The other half revolves around knowing which costly mistakes to circumvent. That can change, too, based on the climate savers find themselves in. What may have been a mistake in the past could prove to be advantageous now and vice versa. So, which specific savings account mistakes are worth avoiding as the summer winds down? Below, we'll examine four specific mistakes to know in today's changing economic climate.

Start by seeing how much interest you can be earning with a high-yield savings account now.

4 savings account mistakes to avoid right now

To both protect your principal and grow your interest as effectively and rapidly as possible, you'll want to avoid making these specific missteps right now:

Keeping any money in a traditional savings account

At an average of just 0.38%, according to a July update from the FDIC, a traditional savings account has an interest rate that's markedly lower than those you can otherwise secure with a high-yield savings, money market or certificate of deposit (CD) account. It doesn't make sense, then, to keep any money in the former account when you can earn a locked rate of 4% or more, for example, with a CD. Not only aren't you leveraging your money like you should by using a traditional account but you're essentially losing money by not immediately making the switch into one or more of these profitable alternatives.

Get started with a high-yield savings account online here.

Assuming high-yield savings account interest rates won't change

High-yield savings accounts have variable rates that can and will change as market conditions evolve. That's why it's such a smart account to open now. With rates here already around 4% and with the Federal Reserve contemplating a rate hike later in 2026, this account could soon be even more profitable for savers. In other words, don't assume that the returns you can secure with a high-yield savings account are at their peak, as they may increase again, perhaps even sooner than expected if market conditions change again.

Putting too much money into a CD account

CD accounts this August have some of the highest rates around with long-term options comfortably over 4%. And those rates are fixed, allowing savers to earn a predictable return in an otherwise unpredictable economy.

At the same time, because those rates are fixed, savers will need to lock their money away for the full term to realize that return. Withdrawing the funds before the maturity date arrives will result in an early withdrawal penalty. So don't be blinded by today's elevated CD rates and make the mistake of depositing too much money that you'll need access to prematurely as it will result in a costly penalty that may be equivalent to all of the interest you've earned to that point.

Not monitoring the rate climate for timely opportunities

Economic policies evolve and geopolitical tensions, overseas conflicts and changing domestic priorities all have the potential to impact the interest rate climate, even absent a formal Fed rate hike or cut. By not monitoring the rate climate, then, to see how these factors evolve could mean missing out on timely opportunities to lock in a high rate or to pivot into a higher-interest-earning account type.

Pay attention, then, to the rate climate not only on the months in which the Fed holds its meeting but each day as multiple factors here can impact the merits of select interest-earning vehicles. But you'll only know that if you're monitoring the rate environment closely.

The bottom line

Interest rates remain high and, thus, the ways in which you can earn more on your money are plentiful right now. To better ensure success, however, savers should do their best to avoid these critical, timely mistakes. By doing so, they can potentially earn more money, protect their principal and weather today's economic volatility, while still maintaining flexibility to pivot as needed in the months and years ahead.