Credit card balances have been climbing again, and, as a result, the pressure that comes with them is getting harder to ignore. When you're carrying a balance on your credit cards, the minimum payments rise quietly, the interest charges pile on and suddenly a balance that once felt temporary starts to look permanent, especially at today's average rates. So, a balance that may have started small has snowballed into something far more serious for millions of borrowers.

But what if you're sitting on $20,000 in credit card debt right now? That sounds high, but in today's economic landscape, it's certainly possible for a balance like that to creep up quietly through a mix of everyday spending, medical bills or simply relying on plastic during tight months. But two people can carry the same $20,000 balance and experience completely different levels of financial strain depending on income, cash flow and how much of each payment actually touches the principal.

So is $20,000 actually considered a lot of credit card debt? Or is it just one of those numbers that depends on context? The answer depends on a few key factors — and understanding them could be the first step toward dealing with the issue.

Is $20,000 a lot of credit card debt?

By most financial benchmarks, yes, a $20,000 credit card debt is a significant amount. Financial experts generally recommend keeping your total debt-to-income ratio below 36%, with no more than around 10% of your income going toward consumer debt payments. So, for someone earning $60,000 a year, $20,000 in high-rate credit card debt almost certainly pushes them well past that threshold.

That said, there's no universal dollar amount that automatically makes credit card debt "too much." For one household, a $20,000 balance might be manageable. For another, it can be the tipping point. What matters is how that credit card debt fits into your financial reality, meaning your income and your monthly cash flow. Here's how to think about whether a $20,000 credit card balance is a problem for you:

It depends on your income and cash flow. If you're bringing in a high income and can comfortably pay well above the minimum each month, a $20,000 credit card balance may be aggressive, but it may also be workable. However, if your budget is already tight, that type of balance can quickly crowd out essentials like rent, groceries or savings.

Interest rates change the entire equation. At today's high average credit card rates, the interest alone on a $20,000 balance can run into the thousands of dollars per year. If most of your payment is going toward interest instead of principal, the balance can grow far more quickly than you expect.

The timeline matters more than people realize. Making only the minimum payment on a five-figure balance can stretch the repayment timeline out for a decade or more. That means $20,000 today isn't just $20,000. It's $20,000 plus years of interest charges that eventually accrue more interest as the costs compound.

How to get rid of your expensive credit card debt now

The good news is that $20,000 is a manageable amount of debt with the right strategy. Here are some of the most effective options available to you today:

Debt relief

If high rates are making it feel impossible to get ahead on your card balances, it may be worth considering what a debt relief company can offer. That includes debt settlement, which involves negotiating with your creditors to reduce the total amount you owe. In some cases, taking this route could reduce your balance by 30% to 50% or more. This path has its tradeoffs, but for people who are struggling to make payments or already falling behind, it can offer a real path forward.

Balance transfers

If your credit score is still in good shape, transferring your current balances to a card with a 0% (or very low) introductory APR can give you a window — typically 12 to 21 months — to pay down your principal without hefty interest charges piling on. This strategy works best if you can commit to aggressive payments during the promotional period, though.

Debt consolidation

Consolidating your credit card debt into a debt consolidation loan at a lower fixed interest rate is another solid option to consider. Overall, though, rates on personal and debt consolidation loans are often considerably lower than credit card APRs, so even if you don't qualify for the lowest rates available, this path may still reduce your monthly payment enough that you can pay down the balance faster.

Credit counseling

Credit counseling agencies can work with you to create a debt management plan that consolidates your payments and negotiates lower interest rates and fees with your creditors. This approach won't reduce the principal you owe the way debt settlement can, but it can make repayment more manageable and less costly over time.

The bottom line

A $20,000 credit card balance is substantial, but it isn't automatically a crisis, either. At today's rates, balances of that size can quietly drain thousands of dollars from your budget over time, but it could still be manageable for some borrowers. If the balance makes you feel stuck, is stressful or financially limiting, though, that's a signal worth listening to. After all, the earlier you look at your options and take action, the easier it is to stop expensive interest from dictating your financial timeline.