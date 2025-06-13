A $10,000 deposit into a high-yield savings account now can still make sense for many savers. Getty Images

In the constantly changing economic landscape of recent years, it can be difficult to keep pace. Just five years ago, for example, the return savers could secure with high-yield savings and certificates of deposit (CDs) accounts were practically non-existent, often coming in under 1%. A few years later, however, rates surged and the interest-earning potential grew exponentially. Over the last year, meantime, inflation has declined significantly and multiple interest rate cuts have been issued. This hasn't caused rates on high-yield savings accounts to fall to the same point in 2020 … but they're clearly not as advantageous as they were in parts of 2023 and 2024, either.

All of this context can lead savers to consider the benefits of this specific savings vehicle at present, especially if they're looking for a smart place to keep a five-figure amount of money, like $10,000 or more. While many savers would still find a $10,000 high-yield savings account to be worthwhile, some savers may not. In today's unique economy, then, is a $10,000 high-yield savings account truly worth opening? That's what we'll examine below.

Is a $10,000 high-yield savings account still worth opening?

Here are four reasons why (and why not) this account type, in this amount, may (and may not) be valuable now:

Yes, because interest rates are still high

Sure, the high-yield savings account rates of the recent past are mostly gone now, but you can still easily find a rate over 4%, especially if you look to online banks, which can have fewer costs and higher rate offers for savers. Compared to the average 0.42% the traditional savings account now comes with, you're essentially losing money by not moving your funds out of that account and into one of the top high-yield savings accounts instead. Remember, 4% is $4 earned on every $100 deposited. A $10,000 deposit, then, at that rate over time could equate to significant earnings (assuming rates remain steady).

No, because interest rates could drop soon

Most experts expect an interest rate cut for later this year, perhaps as soon as July or September, the next two times the Federal Reserve will meet after its June meeting (at which no cut is anticipated). When those rate cuts are issued, the rates on high-yield savings accounts will decline as well, both for prospective account-holders and existing ones, thanks to a variable rate on the account that changes frequently. Banks and lending institutions may not even wait for a formal rate cut to reduce the rates on their savings accounts, meaning rates here could soon drop, cutting your interest-earning potential quicker than initially anticipated.

Yes, because you'll still maintain access to your funds

In today's unpredictable economy, maintaining access to your money is critical. And you'll be able to do so with a high-yield savings account, unlike a CD, which requires you to keep the funds locked away for the full term. And locking $10,000 away right now, when inflation just rose, interest rates are high and broader economic concerns and market uncertainty are prevalent, simply may not be advantageous. Fortunately, this is a moot point with a high-yield savings account. Not only will you earn a substantial interest rate, but you'll be able to withdraw that earned interest (or more) whenever you want.

No, because the interest-earning potential on CDs is greater

Not only are CD interest rates higher than the top high-yield savings account rates now (you can get a 4.49% rate on a 6-month CD versus 4.30% on a high-yield account), but the interest-earning potential is greater thanks to the CD's fixed rate and compounding interest. Plus, with a CD, you can calculate the interest you'll earn with precision, unlike a high-yield savings account, which will largely be based on speculation and caveats. This is especially important when trying to maximize the benefits of a $10,000 deposit. If you want to earn as much interest as you can, then, with this amount of money, a CD is often one of the better ways to do so, even now.

The bottom line

The decision to deposit $10,000 into a high-yield savings account is largely a personal one, even in today's economic landscape. There are significant advantages and disadvantages to consider, especially considering the large deposit amount and particularly when matched against high-rate alternatives like CDs. For some savers, the high-yield account could still be their optimal recourse while others may elect for a CD while some other savers may elect to split the funds between both account types. Whatever choice you make, however, be sure to keep the money in a traditional account limited. With the average rate there so low, it makes sense to take advantage of high-rate alternatives while they're still plentiful.