Iranian president slams Trump for pulling U.S. out of nuclear deal

Despite lobbying from European allies, President Trump moved forward Tuesday with his campaign promise to pull out of the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran. He made the announcement from the White House, where he denounced the deal as "defective at its core."

Mr. Trump said the 2015 agreement that included Germany, France and Britain was a "horrible one-sided deal that should never ever have been made." He added that the U.S. "will be instituting the highest level of economic sanction."

Moments later, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he has ordered the foreign minister to negotiate with other countries in the nuclear deal. In a national address from Tehran, Rouhani said there is a "short time" to negotiate with other world powers to keep the deal in place, and that if negotiations fail, the Islamic Republic will enrich uranium "more than before" in the coming weeks.

The nuclear agreement had lifted most U.S. and international sanctions against the country. In return, Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear program, making it impossible to produce a bomb, along with rigorous inspections.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that France, Britain and Germany regret Mr. Trump's decision to quit the deal.

Reaction from Democrats in the U.S. has also started pouring in. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, called the U.S. withdrawal "a mistake of historic proportions." He said that breaking the Iran deal increases the danger that Iran will restart its nuclear weapons program, which threatens Israel and "destabilizes the entire Middle East."

Durbin said Mr. Trump's action "isolates the United States from the world at a time when we need our allies to come together to address nuclear threats elsewhere, particularly in Korea."

