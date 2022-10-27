Iranian leaders try to blame protests for gun attack on mosque that killed 15

Demonstrations held in Europe, U.S. to show solidarity with Iranian protesters

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Iran's supreme leader and its president tried Thursday to link the nationwide protests roiling the country to an ISIS-claimed gun attack on a famous mosque that killed 15 people.

The comments by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi come as Iran's theocracy has been unable to contain the demonstrations, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her detention by the country's morality police.

The protests, the most serious unrest to grip Iran since its 2009 Green Movement demonstrations, have grown to encompass anger over Iran's cratered economy and its theocracy as well.

Frame grab from video taken by an individual who isn't employed by The Associated Press and that was obtained by the AP outside Iran shows people blocking an intersection during a protest in Tehran to mark 40 days since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose tragedy sparked Iran's biggest antigovernment movement in over a decade on Oct. 26, 2022. AP Photo

Over 200 people have been killed amid a crackdown in Iran, with thousands of others arrested by police, activists say.

The Norway-based Hengaw Organization for Human Rights tweeted Thursday that Iranian security forces shot and killed a Kurdish man during protests in the western city of Mahabad, according to Agence France-Presse.

That happened as mourners were leaving the funeral of a demonstrator killed the night before, the group added.

On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire on worshippers at Shiraz's Shah Cheragh mosque, the second-holiest site in Iran. State media said at least 15 people were killed in the assault, which authorities initially attributed to multiple gunmen.

Blood and damage are seen after an attack at the Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraz, Iran on Oct. 26, 2022. WANA NEWS AGENCY

Footage released Thursday by authorities showed the gunman walking near the mosque with a large backpack, then later moving into the mosque with a Kalashnikov-style assault rifle. Barefoot worshippers inside try to flee as the man opens fire, then hunts those hiding behind whatever they could find. Blood could be seen on the mosque's floor.

Riot police later captured the man, whom authorities have yet to identify.

ISIS late Wednesday claimed responsibility for the attack, via its Amaq news agency. It said an armed ISIS militant stormed the shrine and opened fire on its visitors.

In a speech Thursday, Raisi described the ongoing protests as "riots" that allowed for the shooting in Shiraz. However, there's no evidence linking extremist groups to the widespread, largely peaceful demonstrations that have been repeatedly targeted by a heavy-handed security force crackdown in the country.

"The enemy wants the riots to pave the way for terrorist attacks. The enemy is always the enemy," Raisi contended. "They go to a holy shrine of a son of the prophet, our third-most important shrine, his majesty Shah Cheragh, and open fire at innocent worshipers."

For his part, 83-year-old Khamenei blamed the attack on a "plot of the enemies."

"We all have duties to deal a blow to the warmongering enemy and its treacherous and foolish cohorts," Khamenei reportedly said. "All our people ranging from the security bodies and the judiciary body and activists in the field of media must be united against the wave that disregards and disrespects people's lives, their security and their sacred things."