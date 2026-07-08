U.S. military launches second night of strikes against Iran

Washington — The U.S. military launched another round of strikes against Iran late Wednesday night, U.S. Central Command said, in the second night of attacks as diplomacy between the two countries appears to collapse.

CENTCOM said on X that Wednesday's strikes are intended to "further degrade [Iran's] ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz." It said the strikes are in reaction to Iranian attacks on three commercial oil tankers earlier this week.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.