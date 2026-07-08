Watch CBS News
Politics

U.S. military launches second night of strikes against Iran

By
Joe Walsh
Senior Editor, Politics
Joe Walsh is a senior editor for digital politics at CBS News. Joe previously covered breaking news for Forbes and local news in Boston.
Read Full Bio
Joe Walsh

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

Washington — The U.S. military launched another round of strikes against Iran late Wednesday night, U.S. Central Command said, in the second night of attacks as diplomacy between the two countries appears to collapse.

CENTCOM said on X that Wednesday's strikes are intended to "further degrade [Iran's] ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz." It said the strikes are in reaction to Iranian attacks on three commercial oil tankers earlier this week.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue