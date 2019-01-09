Iran holding jailed Americans for leverage, sources say

New details are emerging about an American Navy veteran being held captive in Iran. The family of Michael White revealed this week that he's been in captivity since last summer and his mother said she has no idea about any possible charges against him.



White is the fourth American being held by Iran, and while CBS News has learned that Iran floated the idea of a prisoner exchange last year, State Department officials will not say whether the Trump administration is willing to negotiate. Contact between the two countries was cut off after President Trump exited the nuclear deal.

Sources tell CBS News that Iran is holding the Americans to try and extract concessions such as those received in a deal reached with President Obama. While the Trump administration offered to discuss prisoners last year, a senior administrative official said Iran turned that offer down, leaving the fate of the Americans unclear.

According to his family, California native White had traveled to Iran three times to visit an Iranian woman believed to be his girlfriend. After White didn't board his flight back from Iran last July, the 46-year-old's mother filed a missing persons report. About five months later, the State Department informed her that he's being held in an Iranian prison.

"I'm very worried about his health," she told CBS News, "He just got over cancer and I'm worried about his condition. It's very scary to me."

President Trump's hardline stance – exiting the nuclear deal and sanctioning Iran – has not stopped it from continuing to detain three other Americans, including Siamak Namazi and his 82-year-old father.

Iran's foreign minister told CBS News last April that Iran is open to a prisoner swap, calling it a "possibility, certainly from a humanitarian perspective." But President Trump has vowed not to broker the type of deal that President Obama greenlit in 2016, which unfroze Iranian assets and freed four Americans, including Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian.

"I didn't do what Obama did, give them $1.8 billion in cash to get back four hostages," Mr. Trump said in a United Nations address last September.

Christine Levinson's husband, former FBI agent Bob Levinson, has been missing in Iran since 2007. His whereabouts remain unknown.

"In order to get anything done the two countries have to speak to each other," Levinson said. "They are being kept from their families, and they need to come home."