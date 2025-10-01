Iowa teen dies after being mistaken for squirrel during hunting trip, officials say

A teenager died Saturday in rural Iowa, after he was shot by a fellow hunter who apparently mistook him for a squirrel, officials said.

Carson Ryan, 17, was hunting squirrels outside Iowa City when gunfire from someone in his group struck him in the back of the head, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. In a news release, the agency said Ryan "was mistaken for a squirrel by a member of his hunting party."

The incident took place at around 3 p.m., according to department.

Ryan later died from his injuries at University of Iowa Health Care Medical Center in Iowa City. His death is currently under investigation by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the sheriff's office in Washington County, where the shooting occurred, officials said.

The boys track and field team at Washington High School reacted to Ryan's death in a social media statement, which accompanied an image of the teen wearing the team's uniform.

"Washington Boy's Track & Field team asks you keep Carson's Mom, family, classmates and teammates in your hearts as we navigate the devastating loss of Carson. Our hearts are broken," the post said.

Washington Boy's Track & Field team asks you keep Carson's Mom, family, classmates and teammates in your hearts as we navigate the devastating loss of Carson. Our hearts are broken. LGD Posted by Washington Demons Boys Track & Field on Sunday, September 28, 2025

Pekin Schools, another school district in the area, asked students and staff to wear the colors of Ryan's team Monday.

"Our hearts are with the Washington High School community as they mourn the tragic loss of one of their students," the district said in another post. "Pekin schools invite all staff and students to wear orange and black on Monday, September 29th as a sign of support Carson Ryan, his family, the Washington School District, and community."

A GoFundMe campaign launched in the wake of Ryan's death has raised more than $50,000 as of Wednesday morning. Its description said the teen was "a son, friend, and bright light to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

"His kindness, humor, and genuine spirit touched countless lives, and his loss leaves an immeasurable void," it added.