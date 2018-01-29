Iowa students may have to pass citizenship to get high school diploma

High schoolers in Iowa may have to add one more exam to their list before receiving their diploma -- a citizenship test.

The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa lawmakers are exploring the idea of requiring students to pass a civics exam that covers basic understanding of American democracy, government and history in order to receive a high school diploma.

According to the State House measure, the exam would be the same test that is administered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to those looking to become U.S. citizens. Only students who score 60 percent or higher would be considered to have "successfully passed the examination" according to text of the bill.

Those seeking a high school equivalency diploma would also have pass such an exam.

Rep. Walt Rogers, R-Cedar Falls, told the Register, "It's common sense that kids today should have an understanding of basic U.S. civics." Rogers introduced the bill which has since been referred to a subcommittee for review.

Each student has the opportunity to take the exam at least one time per school calendar year and may take the test at any time after enrolling in seventh grade and repeat the test as often as necessary in order to fulfill the graduation requirement.

Currently there are 100 civics questions on the naturalization test for immigrants seeking U.S. citizenship. Applicants are asked up to 10 questions from the 100 which range from naming the current president of the U.S. to identifying the economic system.