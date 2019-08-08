2020 presidential candidates speak at the Iowa State Fair
More than 20 of the Democratic presidential candidates are hitting the Iowa State Fair this week, where they'll talk with voters and sample the famous fair food. They'll also be addressing fair goers at "The Soapbox," the Des Moines Register's stage at the fair. The contenders will each have 20 minutes to sell their candidacies to the voters in Iowa, by tradition the first nation to hold a nominating contest.
You can watch the speeches live on CBSN in the player above.
Here is the schedule for the Soapbox this week:
Thursday, Aug. 8
- 12:45 p.m.: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock
- 1:30 p.m.: Former Vice President Joe Biden
Friday, Aug. 9
- 9 a.m.: Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro
- 10:30 a.m.: Andrew Yang
- 12 p.m.: Former Rep. John Delaney
- 1:30 p.m.: Marianne Williamson
- 2:15 p.m.: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
Saturday, Aug. 10
- 9 a.m.: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
- 10:30 a.m.: Sen. Kamala Harris
- 11:15 a.m.: Rep. Tim Ryan
- 12:45 p.m.: Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- 1:30 p.m.: Former Rep. Joe Sestak
- 2:15 p.m.: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- 3 p.m.: Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
- 3:45 p.m.: Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- 4:30 p.m.: Sen. Cory Booker
Sunday, Aug. 11
- 11:15 a.m.: Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld
- 1:30 p.m.: Tom Steyer
- 3 p.m.: Sen. Michael Bennet
- 3:45 p.m.: Sen. Bernie Sanders
- 4:30 p.m.: New York City Bill de Blasio
Tuesday, Aug. 13
- 1:30 p.m.: South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Saturday, Aug. 17
- 12 p.m.: Rep. Seth Moulton