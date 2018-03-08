Hit-and-run crash leaves 3 dead, forces Interstate 5 closure in Wash.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Authorities say a hit-and-run crash that killed three people has closed all lanes of Interstate 5 southbound and three lanes northbound near Lakewood. The Washington State Patrol says a 23-year-old man was swerving across the southbound lanes when he struck a car at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

That vehicle rolled over, killing three people inside, and its engine block launched into the northbound lanes, prompted another crash. No one was hurt in that crash.

Traffic is backed up for at least four miles, CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reported.

The 23-year-old kept going but was subsequently arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide. Investigators say an off-duty Seattle Police Department dispatcher saw the crash and gave detailed information about where the driver fled, and when they found the car a woman was outside it trying to rip off its bumper.

Troopers say the driver had no driver's license and is suspected of being under the influence. A stolen firearm was also found in the vehicle.

Investigators said the lanes would remain closed during at least part of the morning commute.