Suspect dead, 3 state troopers injured after freeway chase and shootout

PHOENIX -- Authorities say a suspect is dead after a police chase and shooting on Interstate 17 that has left three state troopers injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a suspect wanted for attempted carjacking fired shots during a police pursuit on the freeway.

Live television video showed a suspect in a white truck being pursued around 5 p.m. Monday before a DPS trooper in a patrol SUV performed a PIT maneuver, which attempts to force a fleeing car to turn sideways.

That's when gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and five Mesa police officers and three DPS troopers, Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department told CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO.

DPS said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name hasn't been released.

Phoenix police say three DPS troopers suffered non-life threatening injuries and two of them were transported to a hospital for treatment. KHPO reports the officers were injured by broken glass.