Most Instant Pot models are on sale for Cyber Monday: Here are the best deals you can shop now

The first Instant Pots were produced in 2010. Today, the multi-use pressure cookers are hot-ticket items no matter the time of year. Instant Pot

Black Friday may be over, but you still have time to save big on one of the hottest kitchen appliances out there, the Instant Pot.

The Instant Pot is a wish-list mainstay, especially at Christmas and the winter holidays. If you haven't bought one, but Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals have you intrigued, then you've come to the right place. Like the multi-tasking kitchen appliance, this is a multi-tasking guide, outlining Instant Pot models, and highlighting the best Instant Pot sales right now at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale and more.

First things first: The Instant Pot is the name brand of a line of multi-use pressure cookers that promise to replace your other kitchen gadgets, including slow cookers, yogurt makers, rice cookers, steamers and air fryers.

Pressure cooking is a technique that prepares beans, meats, stews and more under high-pressure conditions. Pressure cooks food much more quickly than a similarly shaped slow cooker. Instant Pots come with safety features, such as overheat protection and a safe-locking lid, making pressure cooking seem like -- well, a low-pressure endeavor.

Chefs and home cooks alike have gotten creative with this popular kitchen appliance. You can find countless recipes designed for the Instant Pot, available both in cookbooks and online.

Here's a breakdown of the most popular Instant Pot models, and where you can get Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on them today. We've even included recipe ideas to get you inspired. Many of these recipes work for any of the Instant Pot products featured below.

Instant Pot 7-in-1 (8 quart): $59 at Walmart

Instant Pot via Walmart

Billed as a Walmart exclusive, this Instant Pot works as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer and warmer. You can also use it to sauté whatever it is that needs sautéing. Add everything up, and that's seven functions. But wait, there's more: This 8-quart Instant Pot features 13 customizable programs for quick meal prep. Instant Pot says the model usually sells for $100. Save 40% by picking it up at as a Walmart late Black Friday deal.

Instant Pot 7-in-1 (8 quart), $59 (reduced from $100)

Recipe to try:

Cream of cauliflower soup (from Jeffrey Eisner)

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart): $89 at Amazon

Instant Pot via Amazon

While we admit we didn't find a Cyber Monday deal on this model -- yet! -- this may be the one for you if you're seeking the classic Instant Pot experience.

The Instant Pot Duo is basically seven appliances in one: an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. It has 13 customizable programs, too.

The Instant Pot Duo features dual pressure settings: high for speedy cooking; and, low for you-really-don't-want-to-overcook-this cooking.

As with other Instant Pot models, the Duo is available in a variety of sizes. The 3-quart size Instant Pot Duo ($70) is ideal for small kitchens, while the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo ($100) will be a good fit for families or meal preppers. The 6-quart is the most popular size, and the one featured here.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart), $89

Recipe to try:

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart): $75 at Wayfair

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Nova is similar to the Instant Pot Duo in that it's another seven-function appliance. The Duo Nova comes with a lid that automatically seals your machine, and features a quick-release button for letting steam out.

At last look, Amazon didn't have the Duo Nova in stock. But the good news is, the Wayfair Black Friday sale has the six-quart Duo Nova for 25% off, and it ships for free.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart), $75 (reduced from $100)

Recipes to try:

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart): $60 at Target

Instant Pot via Amazon

If you're ready for more features, opt for the Instant Pot Duo Plus. This 9-in-1 model, like the 7-in-1 appliances, functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. But you also get two other tricks: a sterilizer and a function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature (for sous vide cooking). The machine also features 15 customizable programming options.

Amazon, Target and Kohl's all have the same Cyber Monday deal going -- and have available stock, as of time of publication. One thing: The machine pictured on Target's product page does not say "Instant Pot Duo Plus" (like the one pictured above), nor is the product page labeled "Instant Pot Duo Plus." But, for what it's worth, the stated list price is consistent with the Duo Plus, as are the machine's listed functions.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $60 (reduced from $130)

Recipes to try:

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart): $80 at Amazon

Instant Pot via Amazon

Like the Instant Pot Duo Plus, the Instant Pot Pro can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming and steaming. But the Pro does the Duo Plus one better, and adds a 10th function: cake baker!

There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover, to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop.

Amazon has the six-quart Instant Pot Pro for nearly 40% off its $130 regular price. We spotted similar Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on this model at Macy's, Crate & Barrel and other retailers.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart), $80 (reduced from $130)

Recipes to try:

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (6 quart): $75 at Kohl's

Instant Pot via Kohl's

The Instant Pot Ultra is also a 10-in-1 product. It has updates such as altitude adjustment and a steam-release reset button.

This isn't a cheap device -- it is called the Ultra, after all. But it's a lot cheaper on Cyber Monday, at least at Kohl's. You can pick one up there at half price, though the deal is marked "clearance," so we don't expect it to last long.

"Even if you don't cook a lot or have a wide range of cooking skills, the LCD panel really takes the mystery out of the pressure cooking cycle which is not available on the Duo or Lux models," reads a verified-purchase review on Amazon. "Maybe the extra settings will entice novice cooks to try new things."

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (6 quart), $75 (regularly $150)

Recipes to try:

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid (lid only for 6 quart): $50 at Amazon

Instant Pot via Amazon

If you already own an Instant Pot, there's no need to buy a second one if you want to give air frying a try -- the 6-in-1 Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid, normally $90, is on sale for just $50 for Cyber Monday. Comes with an air fryer basket and broiling/dehydrating tray. (Note: This Air Fryer Lid does not have pressure cooker functionality and is ONLY compatible with the following 6-quart models: Duo, Duo Plus, Duo Nova, Duo Gourmet, Viva, Ultra and Lux. Use with stainless steel inner pots only.)

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid (lid only for 6 quart), $50 (regularly $90)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (6 quart): $100 at Target

Instant Pot via Amazon

This is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. Air-frying is the trendy cooking technique that uses, in this case, 95% less oil than deep frying. It comes with a multi-level air fryer basket.

If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp (pictured) works as all these: air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, baker, broiler, roaster, steamer, sauté pan, proofer, sous vide cooker and food warmer.

Amazon and Target both have deals on the 6-quart, 11-in-1 Duo Crisp, but Target's 33% off late Black Friday Instant Pot sale is the better deal. Making this deal even more tempting: Target is also offering a $20 Target gift card with purchase today only, which makes the big red bullseye store the best place to shop for this model today.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (6 quart), $100 (reduced from $150)

PLUS: Get a $20 Target gift card for free with purchase (expires Nov. 28)

Recipe to try:

Duo Crisp chicken wings (from Instant Pot Cooking)

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart): $170 at Amazon

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp comes with an air-fryer attachment. The 8-quart model can accommodate a whole chicken. Its fry temperature goes up to 400 degrees. You can use this Instant Pot to reheat French fries, experiment with a healthier version of fried chicken, and so much more.

Best Buy's Black Friday deal on this model is now over, but you can still snag a 30% markdown on the Instant Pot Pro Crisp at Amazon for Cyber Monday.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart), $170 (reduced from $250)

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer: $140 at Amazon

Instant Pot via Amazon

As you can see from the picture above, the Instant Omni Plus is not exactly a pot. In fact, no, it isn't a pot. The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch more tricks up its sleeves. (And, yes, we know, the not-a-pot doesn't have sleeves -- just go with it.)

A 10-in-1 appliance, it can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven, plus as a rotisserie.

The Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal on the 1,800-watt Instant Omni Plus at Amazon is one of the biggest we've seen on any product anywhere: more than $100 off.

Amazon also has a massive $100-off deal on the even-more-tricked-out Instant Omni Pro. The Instant Omni Pro has 14 total functions, including the ability to proof cook and split cook.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer, $140 (reduced from $250)

Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1, $200 (reduced from $300)

