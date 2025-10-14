Instagram introduces new restrictions for teen accounts, guided by PG-13 movie ratings

Instagram-parent Meta announced Tuesday that teen users will now see content on Instagram that's similar to what they might see while watching a film with a PG-13 rating.

That's because new content settings for Instagram users under 18 will adhere to the same regulations. The new automatic protections are being rolled by the company starting Tuesday and will be fully implemented by the end of the year, according to Meta.

"We hope this update reassures parents that we're working to show teens safe, age-appropriate content on Instagram by default, while also giving them more ways to shape their teen's experience," the company said in the announcement.

PG-13, a rating used in the media industry, indicates that parental guidance is suggested when watching content, particularly for children under 13.

What are the new restrictions?

The accounts of Instagram users under 18 will now be automatically be placed under a 13+ setting. Opting out of the setting will require parental permission.

Teens with the setting will be blocked from seeing search results for terms like "alcohol" or "gore." This adds to list of search topics from which Meta said it already shields teens, such as suicide, self-harm and eating disorders.

Teens will also be prevented from following accounts that regularly posts content deemed age-inappropriate. Instagram users under 18 who already follow such accounts, will no longer be able to see or interact with their content, send them DMs, or see their comments under anyone's posts.

Meta is also applying the new regulations to its artificial intelligence technology which is integrated into Instagram to help answer users' questions. "A.I.s should not give age-inappropriate responses that would feel out of place in a PG-13 movie," Meta said Tuesday.

The social media company is also unveiling a separate setting for parents who prefer a "more restrictive experience for their teen." That setting, called "Limited Content," filters more content out from teens' feeds while also restricting their ability to see, leave or receive comments on posts.

Meta introduced "Teen Accounts" last year, billing the move as a way to protect the safety of its younger user base. The company's new teen restrictions follow similar announcements by YouTube and OpenAI.