Inside NYC's last fabric flower factory, where a century-old family business is blooming

You may not know their name, but you'll likely recognize their work.

M&S Schmalberg's unique, handmade fabric flowers have made their way to runways and red carpets – and even in some of your favorite TV shows, like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Bridgerton."

After 110 years this winter, the family-owned business is blooming.

Fourth-generation co-owner Adam Brand spent most of his childhood in the M&S Schmalberg factory. He learned the artistry of hand-making flowers from his father, Warren, better known as "The Flower Man."

The fabric flower factory, located in the heart of New York's Garment District, is one of a kind.

"It's special. It really is special. First of all, what's made in America these days? From your glasses to your shoes, you know, what's made in America? And here we are, not only made in America, but made in New York City," Warren told "CBS Mornings" in an interview that aired Thursday.

"We're the last of this art"

Fourth-generation co-owner of M&S Schmalberg, Adam Brand, and his father, Warren. CBS Mornings

When the company started in 1916, there were over 400 feather and flower manufacturers in the U.S.

"Today, we are the last flower manufacturer. So how unique are we? We're the last of this art; the last of this craft," Adam said.

As the industry has migrated to overseas production, M&S Schmalberg continues to defy the odds in the U.S., producing more than 100,000 floral elements in a year. They create each unique design by starching a piece of fabric, stiffening them, then die-cutting them using vintage dies, which creates a flat cutout petal. Then they emboss them using old irons and assemble them by hand.

At the 2022 Met Gala, the company created flowers for 17 different celebrities.

They've made flowers for celebrities such as Jenna Ortega, Olivia Rodrigo, Beyoncé, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Rihanna. And have been sought out by fashion's most renowned designers like the father-daughter duo Gilles Mendel and daughter, Chloé Mendel Corgan.

But the family isn't seeking fame for the brand. They say personal projects and heirlooms have the most lasting impact.

"Your kids grow up. You have their clothing that doesn't fit anymore. Maybe you donate it. Maybe you leave it in a box and you just look at it and cry once a month. Make a bouquet out of it," Adam suggested. "They'll have it forever. More than anything, I love those projects."

M&S Schmalberg' is determined to keep this dying craft alive, with family at the root of the business.

When asked what Warren wants people to understand about the legacy of the family business, he replied, "That we're here. That we love doing what we do, and it's a family here."