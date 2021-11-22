Live

Watch CBSN Live

As inflation jumps, here's a look at how much more Americans are paying for food and fuel

By Rachel Layne

/ MoneyWatch

U.S. inflation hits 30-year high
U.S. inflation hits 30-year high 03:12

Americans are paying higher prices this year than in roughly three decades. Inflation surged 6.2% in October, paced by steep increases in heating fuel, gasoline and food, labor data showed last week.

As inflation rises, here's a closer look at the rise in costs for two major household expenses — food and fuel — that have spiked compared with a year ago.

Fuel

  • Fuel oil — up 60% to average of $3.42 per gallon
  • Gasoline (unleaded regular) — up 57% to average of $3.48 per gallon
  • Diesel fuel — up 44% to $3.55 per gallon

Meat

  • Uncooked beef — up average of 15% to $5.24 per pound
  • Boneless chuck roast — USDA choice up 29% to $7.40 per pound
  • Ground beef — up 18% to $4.72 per pound
  • Bacon (sliced) — up 28% to $7.32 per pound
  • Chicken breast (boneless) — up 9.1% to $3.59 per pound
  • Fresh whole chicken — down 3.6% to $1.52 per pound

Dairy

  • Eggs (grade A large) — up 29% to $1.82 per dozen
  • Whole milk — up 8.4% to $3.66 per gallon
  • American processed cheese — down 5.8% to $3.99 per pound
  • Natural cheddar cheese — down 3.3% to $5.34 per pound

Beverages

  • Ground coffee — up 6.1% to average of $4.80 per pound
  • Malt beverages (16 ounces) — up 4% to $1.55
  • Wine (red or white) — up 3.2% to $12.94 per liter
  • Orange juice (frozen concentrate, 12 ounces) — up 14% to $2.63

Snacks

  • Potato chips (16 ounces) — up 4.6% to $5.27
  • Chocolate chip cookies — down 0.9% to $3.82 per pound

Other staples

  • White sugar — up 13% to average of 71 cents per pound
  • White rice — up 2.9% to 79 cents per pound
  • White bread — up 1.5% to $1.53 per pound
  • Whole wheat bread — up 0.2% to $2.18 per pound
  • White flour — down 12% to 40 cents per pound
  • Spaghetti and macaroni — down 13% to $1.07 per pound

Download our Free App

For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app

First published on November 22, 2021 / 4:13 PM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.