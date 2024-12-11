Inflation is rising again: Why you should invest in gold now

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The right gold investment could pay off now that inflation is rising.

Over the last few months, a prolonged period of cooling inflation helped to ease consumer goods price growth, reducing some of the financial pressure on Americans. However, new inflation data is sparking renewed concerns among investors and consumers alike. According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, inflation rose 2.7% on an annual basis in November, marking the second consecutive month of increases.

While this figure remains significantly below the recent peak of 9.1% recorded in June 2022, the upward trend in inflation has raised eyebrows among economic analysts and financial experts alike. After all, this reversal in the disinflation trend suggests that the battle against rising prices may not be over. As a result, it could potentially impact everything from grocery bills to investment portfolios in the months ahead, making it harder for Americans to stay afloat financially.

And, it could also have an impact on investors. Periods of high inflation can negatively impact the value of your investments, which is why investors will often turn to gold to protect their wealth during these periods. The precious metal offers numerous unique characteristics that make it particularly attractive during periods of prolonged inflation — so if you're looking for ways to protect the value of your investment portfolio, adding gold to the mix could be a smart move right now.

Why you should invest in gold now that inflation is rising

Here's why gold investing could be a boon to the value of your portfolio as inflation continues to rise:

It offers unique wealth preservation benefits

The relationship between gold and inflation has been well-documented throughout history. As traditional currencies lose purchasing power during inflationary periods, gold typically maintains its value, making it an attractive option for wealth preservation. This historical pattern is particularly relevant in today's economic climate, where uncertainty about inflation's trajectory is growing.

The precious metal's enduring appeal during inflationary periods stems from its unique characteristics as a tangible asset. Unlike paper currencies, which can be devalued through monetary policy decisions, gold's inherent scarcity and physical nature make it resistant to the erosive effects of inflation. This quality becomes especially valuable when inflation begins to rise, as we're witnessing now.

It can be used for strategic portfolio diversification

Another one of gold's compelling attributes in the current environment is its effectiveness as a portfolio diversification tool. Traditional investment portfolios heavy in stocks and bonds can be vulnerable to inflation's negative impacts, but gold's historically low correlation with these conventional assets makes it an excellent hedge, potentially helping to stabilize portfolio returns during periods of market volatility.

Modern portfolio theory emphasizes the importance of diversification and gold's unique market behavior provides precisely that. As inflation rises, the value of traditional fixed-income investments often declines, while gold frequently moves in the opposite direction, helping to offset potential losses.

It acts as a safe-haven asset

Inflation isn't the only looming issue right now. The current global economic landscape is characterized by various uncertainties, from geopolitical tensions to monetary policy challenges. In such environments, gold's reputation as a safe-haven asset becomes particularly valuable. The precious metal has historically performed well during periods of economic stress, serving as a reliable store of value when other assets experience volatility.

The supply and demand dynamics could pay off

The fundamental supply and demand characteristics of gold add another layer to its investment appeal during inflationary periods. Unlike fiat currencies, gold's supply is naturally limited, and new production is relatively constant. When inflation rises, increased demand for gold as a hedge can lead to price appreciation, potentially benefiting early investors. That's likely part of why we're seeing gold's price recover right now after dipping for a few weeks. More investors are adding it to their portfolios to combat inflation, so the price is increasing in tandem.

Other considerations for investors

While gold presents compelling opportunities in the current economic environment, potential investors should consider a few other factors as well before making their decision. First, unlike stocks or bonds, gold doesn't generate regular income through dividends or interest payments. Its value appreciation primarily comes from price increases driven by market demand.

Gold prices can also show significant volatility in the short term, influenced by factors such as changes in interest rates, currency fluctuations and geopolitical events. This volatility means investors should view gold as a long-term strategic holding rather than a short-term trading vehicle.

The bottom line

By adding gold to your portfolio, you can not only safeguard your wealth against rising inflation but also bolster your financial resilience in an unpredictable economic landscape. As inflation ticks upward again, now may be the ideal time to consider this time-tested investment.

Ultimately, though, the decision to invest in gold depends on your financial goals, risk appetite and portfolio strategy. Gold's ability to hedge against inflation, provide diversification and maintain value during economic uncertainties makes it a strong contender for inclusion in many investment plans. However, it's essential to approach gold investing with a clear understanding of its benefits and limitations.