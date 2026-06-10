Inflation just increased again. Here's what that could mean for mortgage interest rates.

A consistently rising inflation rate is likely to adversely impact mortgage interest rates. rawintanpin/Getty Images

Another month, another report showing inflation surging. The inflation rate moved to 4.2% in May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday. That's up from the 3.8% it sat at in May and is now more than two full percentage points above the Federal Reserve's target 2% goal. It's also the highest the rate has been in more than three years, or since April 2023. For context, the rate in February was just 2.4%.

Not only does this surge underline what millions of Americans are already experiencing when food shopping or purchasing gas for their vehicles, but it will also impact borrowing costs across products and lenders. That's especially true in the mortgage interest rate environment. Borrowers looking to buy a home this spring or refinance their current one have already been contending with rates substantially higher than what was available earlier in 2026 and late in 2025.

But what will this new inflation spike mean for them, and what should they do in response? That's what we'll examine below.

Start by seeing which mortgage interest rate you currently qualify for here.

What the inflation surge could mean for mortgage interest rates

In short, an increase in inflation is rarely a positive development for borrowers looking to secure an affordable mortgage purchase or refinance rate. But this latest report could be especially damaging as its release comes just days after an employment report showed 172,000 jobs being added in May, surging past expert predictions. While the unemployment rate of 4.3% remained unchanged from April, the report showed revised payroll gains for March and April, too.

How the Federal Reserve interprets the combination of surging inflation and strong employment – a major driver of mortgage interest rates – remains to be seen. The central bank will meet on June 16 and June 17 and is largely expected to keep its benchmark rate frozen then, even under the guidance of a new chairman. But if this pattern continues, not only will the possibility of a rate cut be erased, but the chances of a rate hike become more likely as the Fed attempts to rein in prices.

And lenders don't need to wait for any of this to actually occur to adjust the rates they offer to borrowers. And many will not. To get ahead of any adversity or rate hikes looming for later this year, lenders may increase their rate offers now or in the days ahead. While there won't be a uniform response among all lenders, borrowers should expect to see slight increases now and potentially again next week, depending on the comments made after the Fed's meeting.

So what should borrowers and owners looking to refinance do right now? Locking in one of today's mortgage interest rates, as imperfect as they are, especially compared to recent months, may make sense. At a minimum, borrowers will protect themselves from any additional market changes that cause rates to rise further. And they can always look to float it down before closing (should rates improve) or refinance in the years ahead.

They should also review their credit report and score to ensure that they're as attractive a borrower as they can possibly be. And they should thoroughly shop for rates and lenders online to see what they can find, as responses to market conditions will vary among lenders. Borrowers can also simply wait on the sidelines to see how rates develop, though Wednesday's latest inflation report indicates that uncertainty will remain high for months to come and perhaps even beyond that.

Learn more about your mortgage rate lock options here.

The bottom line

A surging inflation rate, combined with strong employment, could lead to an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, if not this month, then later in 2026. And lenders understand this dynamic and may preemptively raise their mortgage rate offers to borrowers. In this scenario, borrowers will need to determine which moves make the most sense for them. For some, locking in one of today's rates may still be worth it, even if it's higher than they would prefer. For others, however, waiting to see how things develop further may be safer, even if that pause pushes their home purchase or refinancing goals off even further.