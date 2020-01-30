165,000 infant sleepers recalled because of suffocation risk

Four manufacturers have recalled about 165,000 inclined infant sleepers because of the risk of suffocation to babies. The recalled sleepers are made by Delta, Evenflo, Graco and Summer Infant.

The voluntary recalls were posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website on Wednesday.

"Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers' inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances," the four recall notices stated.

While none of the four recalled sleepers have been linked to fatalities, these types of products were a focus of a Consumer Product Safety Commission study last year. It found that 59 babies had died in inclined sleepers since 2005 and that none of the inclined sleep products it had examined were safe for babies to sleep in.

Consumers should contact the manufacturers directly for a cash refund or vouchers. The details on how to reach the companies can be found below in each section about the separate recalls.

Evenflo Pillo Portable Napper

About 3,100 of these padded sleepers were sold through retailers including Amazon.com, Buy Buy Baby, JC Penney and Walmart from May 2017 through January 2020. The retail cost was about $75. The model number, 12132125, can be located on a label on the leg of the product.

Consumers can contact Evenflo online at www.evenflo.com and click on "Product Notices & Recalls" or at 1-800-233-5921 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.

An image of the recalled Evenflo infant sleeper. U.S. CPSC





Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat

About 111,000 units of the Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat have been sold in the United States and about 1,800 in Mexico, according to the recall notice.

The sleeper was sold at stores including Target and Babies R Us from 2013 through 2018 for about $80. U.S. CPSC

The recall impacts the following models:

1872034

1875063

1875102

1877160

1882081

1896313

1908957

1914283

2047734

1922809

The model number is located on a label on one of the metal legs, Graco said. The sleeper was sold at stores including Target, Babies R Us and other retailers from 2013 through 2018 for about $80.

Consumers can contact Graco at 800-345-4109 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday, or get more information at www.gracobaby.com and click on "Recall Information."

Summer Infant's SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper

About 46,300 of these sleepers were sold at children's stores and major retailers including Amazon.com from March 2017 through December 2019. They retail for about $99.

About 46,300 of these sleepers were sold from March 2017 through December 2019.

The recall is for model number 91394, which can be found on the crossbar tube of the frame between the two upright tubes.

Consumers can contact Summer Infant at www.summerinfant.com and click on "Safety Alerts and Recall Information," or at 1-800-426-8627 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Delta Enterprise

This recall includes several models of sleepers, including:

Beautyrest Beginnings Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns

Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns

Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper

Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder, and Sleeper

3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Incline Sleeper

About 5,900 of these sleepers were sold at retailers such as Amazon.com, Kmart and ToysRUs.com from January 2017 through December 2018 for between $42 and $51.

The recall involves about 5,900 sleepers sold under various product names.

The model numbers involved in the recall are:

27404-2255

27404-437

27404-758

27404-942.

The model number is located on the label and frame, the recall said.

Consumers can contact Delta at www.deltachildren.com and click on "Recall Center," or at 1-800-377-3777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.