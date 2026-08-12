At least 1 dead, scores rescued from Indonesian ferry that caught fire in rough seas near Bali

Crews rescued 172 people and recovered the body of a passenger from a ferry that caught fire in rough seas Wednesday near the Indonesian tourist island of Bali, authorities said.

The fire started at about 4:15 a.m. while the Putri Yasmin ferry was en route from Padang Bai port in Bali to Lembar port on the neighboring island of Lombok in West Nusa Tenggara province, according to the search and rescue office in Mataram, the provincial capital.

The agency received an emergency report almost half an hour later and immediately deployed personnel and rescue vessels.

Crew members pull survivors from a passenger ferry Putri Yasmin that caught fire in the waters of Lombok Strait, Indonesia, on Aug. 12, 2026. BASARNAS

"Our top priority is the safety of all passengers and crew members," said Muhammad Hariyadi, who heads the Mataram Search and Rescue Office.

Initial reports said the ferry was carrying 131 people, including 17 crew members, based on the ship's manifest, when the fire broke out in the Lombok Strait. However, hours after the incident, officials said more people were aboard than listed. It is common in Indonesia for the number of passengers on a boat or ferry to differ from the manifest. The ferry was also transporting 44 vehicles and 53 motorcycles.

The National Search and Rescue Agency, or Basarnas, said rescuers evacuated 172 people from the burned vessel, including two Australian tourists, and recovered the body of a 19-year-old Indonesian girl.

Smoke billows from a passenger ferry Putri Yasmin after it caught fire while traveling in the waters of Lombok Strait, Indonesia,on Aug. 12, 2026. BASARNAS / AP

Syamsurizal, head of the Lembar Port Authority, said at least two injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital.

"The response operation is ongoing, and authorities are continuing to account for all victims," said Syamsurizal, who like many Indonesians uses a single name.

Wednesday's incident happened less than two weeks after another Indonesian ferry, the Mutiara Sentosa 2, caught fire in waters off the main island of Java, leaving at least five people dead.