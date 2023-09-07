21 indicted in connection with Indianapolis drug-trafficking, dog-fighting rings

Prosecutors indicted 21 people on federal charges Thursday over alleged drug trafficking, money laundering, illegal firearm possession and dog fighting.

During the investigation, which began last year, authorities seized drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl; 43 firearms; and more than $55,000 in cash, in addition to dogs and training equipment, including treadmills, bite sticks and weights.

Investigators uncovered a "long history of dog fighting," with the ring based in Indianapolis, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Indiana said. They seized around 90 dogs, some puppies.

Some of the 21 people named in the indictment have faced animal cruelty charges in the past. In 2005, Christopher Norfolk, now 48, was convicted of torturing an animal after officers seized four dogs from his home. Charles Richardson III, now 43, and Maurice Ervin, now 44, were found engaging in dog fighting activities on more than four occasions, officials said. Both men have multiple convictions for animal torture and promoting dog fighting.

The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Gregory Henderson Jr. U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Indiana

Norfolk, Richardson and Ervin all face charges in the new indictment for conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture. Richardson had also been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Two men, Ervin and Gregory Henderson Jr., remain fugitives, authorities said.

Henderson is accused of working to smuggle fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine into the U.S. from Mexico. The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Henderson's arrest.

Each defendant is charged with conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture faces up to five years in federal prison if convicted. The defendant charged with conspiracy to traffic controlled substances faces up to life in prison if convicted.