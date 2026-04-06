Indianapolis city councilor says his home was shot at 13 times, "No Data Centers" sign left behind

An Indianapolis city councilor says his home was targeted in what appeared to be a politically motivated shooting over a proposed data center in the city's Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

Ron Gibson, who is serving his third term on the Indianapolis City-County Council, said Monday that someone fired 13 shots at his front door after midnight and left a note inside a zip-closed bag on the doorstep that said "NO DATA CENTERS."

"My 8-year-old son and I were not physically harmed, but we were awakened by the sound of gunfire. Like any parent, I immediately ran to him and reassured him that he was safe," Gibson said in a statement.

Images taken by Indianapolis City-County Councilor Ron Gibson show bullet holes, shattered glass and a note that said "No Data Centers" outside his front door. Ron Gibson

"This was not just an attack on my home, but endangered my child and disrupted the safety of our entire neighborhood," he said. "I understand that public service can bring strong opinions and disagreement, but violence is never the answer, especially when it puts families at risk."

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the home around 9 a.m. Monday. Officers found evidence of gunshots and believe it was "an isolated, targeted incident," police said. A suspect has not been identified.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation, according to police.

Data centers used to store, train and operate artificial intelligence models have become controversial in towns across the U.S. in part because they drain power from the shared electric grid, driving up costs for residents, CBS News has previously reported. They have also been shown to use massive amounts of water, sparking concerns over rippling impact on the environment and public health.

Days before the shooting occurred, Gibson attended a Metropolitan Development Commission meeting to advocate for the rezoning of 2505 North Sherman Drive, where the developer Metrobloks LLC looks to build a data center and other business offices.

When Gibson stepped up to speak at the meeting on Wednesday, he was met with boos from the crowd.

"There are real benefits tied to this development. Construction is expected to support roughly 300 jobs over a three-year period," Gibson said at the meeting.

Shortly after Gibson voiced his support for the rezoning project, the room was asked to stand up if they disapproved of the project — and the majority of the crowd could be seen rising to their feet.

Despite the opposition, the Metropolitan Development Commission approved the project last week, CBS affiliate WTTV reported, but the rezoning petition still has to go through the Indianapolis City-County Council.

Protect Martindale-Brightwood, one of the neighborhood groups against the data center, on Monday condemned the act of violence at Gibson's home and denied any involvement.

"Violence has no place in our community or our advocacy," the group said on social media. "We want to be clear: any signage or messaging at the scene is not affiliated with our organization and does not reflect who we are. Our work is rooted in peaceful, community-led advocacy grounded in respect and accountability."

Indianapolis City-County Council President Maggie Lewis on Monday also issued a statement urging civil discourse.

"Differences in opinion are a natural and necessary part of civic life," Lewis said. "But violence, threats, and intimidation are not forms of dialogue—they are attacks on our shared commitment to democracy, civil discourse, and community safety."