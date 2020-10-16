Indianapolis Colts announce "several individuals" tested positive for coronavirus

Several people in the Indianapolis Colts organization have tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Friday morning. The team didn't say how many people tested positive or whether any of them were players.

"This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests."

The Colts closed their practice facility, and the team will work remotely, according to the statement. The team said they were communicating with the NFL.

Indianapolis is scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. The Colts are the latest NFL team hit by COVID-19.

The Atlanta Falcons announced their team's second positive test this week, and the Tennessee Titans played a rare Tuesday game after an outbreak kept the team from playing for over two weeks.