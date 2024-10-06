American and U.K. climbers rescued after 2 days stranded on Himalayan mountains in India

An American climber was rescued after she and another alpinist from the U.K. were stranded for two days at more than 20,000 feet in the Himalayan mountains.

Michelle Dvorak, 31, and Fay Manners, 37, went missing on Thursday after their equipment and food tumbled down a ravine while trekking up India's Chaukhamba mountain, CBS News partner BBC reported.

The pair sent an emergency message but search and rescue teams were unable to find them.

Rescued British and U.S. climbers pose for a photo with rescuers in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, India on October 6, 2024. INDIAN AIR FORCE/Handout via REUTERS

Manners told the BBC they were "terrified" as they tried to make part of the descent down the treacherous mountains without supplies.

"I watched the bag tumble down the mountain and I immediately knew the consequence of what was to come," she said. "We had none of our safety equipment left. No tent. No stove to melt snow for water. No warm clothes for the evening."

The terrifying ordeal intensified when it started to snow. They took cover on a ledge while waiting for rescuers.

"I felt hypothermic, constantly shaking and with the lack of food my body was running out of energy to keep warm," Manners said.

The rescue was made difficult because of the conditions, including bad weather, fog and high altitude.

"The helicopter flew passed again, couldn't see us. We were destroyed," Manners told the BBC.

British and U.S. climbers are rescued at the location given as Uttarakhand, India on October 6, 2024. INDIAN AIR FORCE/Handout via REUTERS

On the second day, the pair began to cautiously abseil down the mountain. They spotted a team of French climbers coming toward them. Manners said they shared their equipment and food and contacted the helicopter company with an exact location.

"I cried with relief knowing we might survive," she said.

The Indian Air Force said in a post on the X social media platform that their helicopter airlifted the climbers from 17,400 feet after "battling two days of bad weather."

Chaukhamba is a mountain massif in the Garhwal Himalaya in northern India.