Cheetahs reintroduced in India after 70-year absence

2 cheetah cubs born by surrogate mother for the first time in history

After a nearly 70-year absence, cheetahs have returned to India. Eight of the world's fastest land animals were flown to central India from Namibia, Africa, on Saturday as part of a project titled "Project Cheetah."

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was there to welcome the cheetahs and to release the first one into the park.

"A long wait is over, the Cheetahs have a home in India at the Kuno National Park," the prime minister tweeted.

A long wait is over, the Cheetahs have a home in India at the Kuno National Park. pic.twitter.com/8FqZAOi62F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2022

According to the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), three Namibian male and five female adult cheetahs were flown in a special plane with a tiger design. The organizations said each cat is between two and five-and-a-half-years-old.

Dr. Laurie Marker, founder and executive director of CCF, said in a press release she has been working with the government of India for 12 years to make this happen.

A special bird touches down in the Land of the Brave to carry goodwill ambassadors to the Land of the Tiger.#AmritMahotsav #IndiaNamibia pic.twitter.com/vmV0ffBncO — India In Namibia (@IndiainNamibia) September 14, 2022

Shri Prashant Agrawal, the high commissioner of India, called the effort "a global first."

"This inter-continental translocation is the first one of its kind with no parallels whatsoever," the high commissioner said.

Once widespread in India, cheetahs went extinct in the area in 1952 due to hunting and loss of habitat. The current global population of cheetahs is less than 7,000, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The journey towards sustainable development, protecting our flora and fauna is incomplete without community participation. In Madhya Pradesh earlier today, interacted with Cheetah Mitras, who will surely do excellent work. pic.twitter.com/eIVCxeZj7A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2022

"The goal of our project is to reverse the tide for cheetahs, to slow, then stop their decline, while at the same time increasing the biodiversity and health of Indian ecosystems," Dr. Jhala Yadvendradev, dean of the Wildlife Institute of India and principal scientist for Project Cheetah, said in a statement.