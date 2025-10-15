At least 20 dead in bus fire on highway in India after jammed door traps many passengers, police say

At least 20 people were killed when a bus caught fire on a highway in western India, police said.

The bus, carrying 57 passengers, was traveling from tourist cities of Jaisalmer to Jodhpur in the state of Rajasthan when smoke started coming from the back of the bus.

Even though the driver stopped the bus and asked the passengers to get off, the fire started quickly, with many passengers inside.

At least 15 other passengers were taken to a hospital with burns. Four women and two children were among the injured.

Police suspect an electrical short may have caused the fire, Indian broadcaster NDTV reported.

Police also suspect a jammed door might have been the reason for the high number of deaths.

Jaisalmer Additional Superintendent of Police Kailash Dan said the fire caused the bus door to lock, preventing passengers from escaping.

"Most of the bodies were found in the aisle of the bus, which shows that people tried to escape but couldn't because the door was stuck," he told Indian news agency PTI.

Indian media outlets broadcast footage of the bus in flames and later of bodies lined up besides the charred vehicle, which was reportedly new and purchased just a few days ago, according to NDTV.

Locals and passers-by helped authorities in the rescue efforts.

Jaisalmer District Collector Pratap Singh told reporters many bodies were charred beyond recognition. DNA and forensic teams are aiding in the identification of victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "distressed by the loss of lives" and offered condolences to victims' families in a post on X.

He also announced compensation of 200,000 Indian rupees ($2,253) for the families of the dead and 50,000 rupees ($563) for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.