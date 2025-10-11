How indie theaters are evolving in a new era: "Everybody wants movies in their lives"

Audiences have been enjoying films at movie theaters for decades, but streaming and expensive ticket prices have impacted moviegoing habits. For the owners and operators of independent theaters, survival means getting creative.

Kevin Smith, the man behind cult classics like "Clerks" and "Mallrats," bought a theater in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, in 2022. It was the cinema he'd gone to growing up. He renamed it Smodcastle Cinemas, and hoped that even as it reeled from COVID-19 shutdowns, he could rekindle the magic he'd loved as a child.

"I learned more about myself sitting in this (theater) than I ever did sitting in a classroom or sitting in church or something like that, and it led me to the rest of my life," Smith said.

But the reality of operating the movie theater was difficult, even for a celebrity like Smith. They operate as a non-profit, Smith said, because if they functioned as a for-profit business, they "would die." Smith can bring in celebrity guests for Q&A sessions and other events. The theater also hosts an annual film festival.

Smodcastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands, NJ. CBS Saturday Morning

"Saving my childhood theater with my friends? Dream come true, worst financial investment I ever made in my life," Smith said.

On the opposite coast, film store Vidiots has been bringing new movies to audiences for 40 years. When it opened in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, in 1985, it operated as a traditional video store with an extensive and rare collection of films. In 2023, Vidiots moved to Eagle Rock and expanded into an exhibition space, reviving the historic Eagle Theater.

"We opened to uncertainty," said executive director Maggie MacKay. "We had no idea if people would come, and they did. And they've been coming ever since."

MacKay said Vidiots has become a touchstone for local kids.

"One of the biggest surprises and the happiest surprises for us and the thing that I think I most wanted to happen here is that young people come here," she said. "Teens, tweens are getting dropped off by their parents. And because this place is affordable and welcoming and nonjudgmental and safe, they are coming here all the time. We've got kids growing up here who call the video store their video store. We have a kid who calls it 'my video store.' That kid has no idea that that is a very unique thing to say in the 2020s."

A line waits to enter a screening of HBO's "Task" at Vidiots in Los Angeles, California. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for HBO

Like Smodcastle, Vidiots operates as a non-profit. That isn't the only path to success for these kinds of theaters, though, as New York City's Metrograph proves. The two-screen theater in Manhattan's Lower East Side shows international and arthouse fare and operates as a for-profit. Business is booming, CEO Christian Grass said, with the theater recently enjoying its best summer on record.

"People love going to the movies and people love the experience," Grass said. The theater also has a bookstore, a magazine, a streaming service, an extravagant concession stand and a swanky bar and restaurant. The establishment has focused on building a sense of community, said Metrograph director of programming Inge de Leeuw, which ensures people keep coming back. MacKay said she's also found people are looking for connection, community and a place they can go.

"Everybody wants movies in their lives, whether they know it or realize it or not," MacKay said. "To save this thing, you have to make available every point of access for it. You have to make a return to a social experience."

While independent theaters are taking different paths to success, they have one thing in common: They want to keep introducing new and classic films to audiences.

"You want to learn something about somebody, sit in the darkness and watch movies with them," Smith said. "You will learn a lot about a person. You'll find out if they're empathetic. You'll find out what makes them laugh. You'll find out if there's a real human being there, if there's a heart underneath that all, man."