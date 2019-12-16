Democrats get mixed ratings on handling of impeachment, but better than GOP — CBS News poll

Congressional Democrats get mixed — and heavily partisan — ratings on their handling of the impeachment inquiry, with 50% of Americans saying they have done a good job. Forty-eight percent said so in November. Just 19% say they've done a very good job. Congressional Democrats have an edge over Republicans and President Trump on their handling of impeachment, in our newest national CBS News poll.

Overall, 22% think the hearings have gone too fast, but Republicans are more likely to think this (37%).

A quarter of the country, 27%, think the Democrats have presented their arguments very clearly. Another 26% feel they've been presented somewhat clearly.

Overall, the country remains split along partisan lines on impeachment. And heading into a Senate trial, the public is also split over what the outcome ought to be, with some saying the Senate should not hold a trial at all.

Trump job approval

Forty-four percent say President Trump is doing a good job overall, and 56% say he is doing a bad job, and that hasn't moved much over the course of the impeachment hearings.

The CBS News national survey is conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 4,584 U.S. residents interviewed between December 11-13, 2019. This sample was weighted according to gender, age, race and education based on the American Community Survey, conducted by the U.S. Bureau of the Census, as well as 2016 presidential vote and registration status. The margin of error is +/- 1.7 points.

This CBS News Battleground Tracker survey of Super Tuesday Democrats was conducted by YouGov between December 3 and 11, 2019. A representative sample of 21,461 registered voters was selected in 14 states expected to hold primaries on Super Tuesday (Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia). This sample includes 10,379 self-identiﬁed Democrats and Democratic-leaning Independents. This sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, and education based on the American Community Survey, conducted by the U.S. Bureau of the Census, as well as 2016 presidential vote. The margin of error is +/- 1.3 percentage points.

