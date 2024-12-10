Illinois man arrested, accused of attacking Rep. Nancy Mace on Capitol grounds

WASHINGTON (CBS) -- An Illinois man was arrested Tuesday night on allegations of attacking Republican Rep. Nancy Mace on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol Police said James McIntyre, 33, is facing a charge of assaulting a government official. It was not specified where in Illinois McIntyre was from.

Capitol police said they tracked down McIntyre after a member of Congress' office reported an incident in the Rayburn House Office Building. McIntyre was arrested after an investigative interview, Capitol police said.

The Rayburn House Office Building was open at the time of the incident and McIntyre had been through a security screening, Capitol police said.

Earlier Tuesday night, the South Carolina congresswoman posted on social media that she was "physically accosted" on Capitol grounds. Mace wrote in the post that she would be able need a brace for her wrist and ice for her arm—but that she would be fine.

Mace also insinuated in the post that the attack had something to do with her stance on trans issues, but Capitol police did not confirm a possible motive.

Last month, Mace introduced legislation to change House rules to prohibit transgender women from using women's bathrooms and other facilities on Capitol Hill—in a proposal that came just before the House prepared to swear-in the first openly transgender member of Congress.

Mace's two-page resolution would bar House members, officers and employees from using single-sex facilities in the Capitol or House office buildings that do not correspond with their "biological sex." Her proposal claims that allowing "biological males" into women's restrooms, locker rooms and changing rooms "jeopardizes the safety and dignity" of female lawmakers, officers and Capitol Hill employees.

Mace's legislation appeared to target Rep.-elect Sarah McBride of Delaware, who became the first openly transgender person elected to Congress when she won the race for the state's only House seat last month.