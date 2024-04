Check your eclipse glasses, Illinois Health Department warning of recall

Fake eclipse glasses are hitting the market. Here's how to check if yours are safe to use.

CHICAGO (CBS)--The Illinois Department of Public Health is warning residents to check their eclipse glasses after a recall.

The recalled glasses were sold through Amazon as "Biniki Solar Eclipse Glasses AAS Approved 2024 – CE & ISO Certified Safe Shades for Direct Sun Viewing (6 Packs)."

The recalled glasses are labeled as "EN ISO 12312-1:2022"; proper safety glasses should carry the ISO designation of 12312-2.

The glasses were sold in the following Southern Illinois retailers:

Farm Fresh Market, Breese, IL

Highland Tru Buy, Highland, IL

Perry County Marketplace, Pinckneyville, IL

Sinclair Foods, Jerseyville, IL

Steelville Marketplace, Steelville, IL

Big John Grocery, Metropolis, IL

Many of the stores have posted warnings on social media.

Farm Fresh Market in Breese, Illinois posted on Facebook warning customers of the recall. Store owners said customers can return the glasses.

Steelville Marketplace posted, " We were just notified there is a recall on all the glasses we received. Please return your solar eclipse glasses purchased at Steeleville Marketplace for a full refund. We are very sorry for the inconvenience."