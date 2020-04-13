ICYMI: Top takeaways from this week's "Face the Nation": Experts warn against reopening economy

As the Trump administration eyes a return to normal with a rolling reopening of the U.S. economy beginning as soon as next month depending on location, officials cautioned Sunday against a swift reopening of the economy as the country continues to try to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, saying an economic reboot that comes before the virus is under control could be detrimental to complete recovery.

1. States shouldn't rush re-opening too soon after coronavirus

New Jersey governor says reopening economy too soon "could be throwing gasoline on the fire"

State and medical officials all cautioned on this week's "Face the Nation" against re-opening the U.S. economy to business as usual too soon, warning that doing so would be damaging to the state's mitigation efforts in flattening the curve of COVID-19.

What they said: Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey said premature re-opening

: "Any sort of economic reopening or recovery depends first and foremost on a complete health care recovery," Murphy said on "Face the Nation." "Getting that sequencing right, I think based on the data and the facts that we're seeing, is incredibly essential and that, if we either transpose those steps or we start to get back on our feet too soon, I fear based on the data we're looking at, we could be throwing gasoline on the fire."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot agreed: "We cannot open up the economy until we make sure that we've got all the health care controls in place," she said. "That means widespread testing, contact tracing, and we've got to see not just a flattening of the curve, but a bending down."



Why that matters: As the Trump administration, namely President Trump himself, is pushing ahead with getting the country back up and running in a month's time, leaders in local government and the medical community appear to be in lock-step against carrying out the president's ideal scenario for the economy.

2. GOTTLIEB: WHO needs to investigate what China knew about coronavirus

Gottlieb says WHO should investigate China's handling of initial coronavirus outbreak

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner for the Food and Drug Administration, called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to investigate China's role in the coronavirus pandemic that has devastated the world

the former commissioner for the Food and Drug Administration, called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to investigate China's role in the coronavirus pandemic that has devastated the world What Gottlieb said : "Going forward, the WHO needs to commit to an after-action report that specifically examines what China did or didn't tell the world and how that stymied the global response to this," Gottlieb said Sunday on "Face the Nation."

Why this matters: Gottlieb's comments come just as President Trump has criticized the WHO for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and said last week he is considering ending U.S. funding to the agency. As we reported

3. KASHKARI: Fed response is "as aggressive as possible" but recovery will be tough

Kashkari says Fed is being "as aggressive as possible" in coronavirus response





Neel Kashkari, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis says that as the country faces dire economic straits, the Federal Reserve has learned from its experience during the financial crisis of 2008 and is "being as aggressive as possible. That's the right thing to do."

says that as the country faces dire economic straits, the Federal Reserve has learned from its experience during the financial crisis of 2008 and is "being as aggressive as possible. That's the right thing to do." Kashkari, who oversaw the Troubled Asset Relief Program during the 2008 financial crisis, said Congress has also been "very aggressive" in its response to the coronavirus, but warned lawmakers may have to do more to prop up the economy until a vaccine is ready.

What Kashkari said : "It goes back to the progression of the virus," he told "Face the Nation".

: "It goes back to the progression of the virus," He noted, however, recovery will be tough: "This could be a long, hard road that we have ahead of us until we get to either an effective therapy or a vaccine," he said. "It's hard for me to see a V-shaped recovery under that scenario."

4. Coronavirus' impact on African Americans shows need for data, tracing

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says coronavirus "devastating our communities" of color

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Sunday that the coronavirus is "devastating" black communities in part because of the underlying health conditions that disproportionately impact people of color.



said Sunday that the coronavirus is "devastating" black communities in part because of the underlying health conditions that disproportionately impact people of color. Lightfoot said on "Face the Nation" that the high number of deaths from the coronavirus among African Americans is not unique to Chicago, but rather tracks closely with the death toll in large cities nationwide.



