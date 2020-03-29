ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

This week on 60 Minutes: Doctors on the front lines describe surge in coronavirus patients, Brené Brown tells Bill Whtiaker why people shouldn't associate vulnerability with weakness, and Jon Wertheim reports on middlemen luring African basketball players to U.S. with false promises.

The Epicenter, Brené Brown, The African Basketball Trail

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

"Beyond anything I've seen in my career": Doctors on the front lines describe surge in coronavirus patients

Doctors treating coronavirus say they're doing their best, "but it feels like wartime"

Brené Brown on vulnerability and courage

Brené Brown: The 60 Minutes Interview

Middlemen luring African basketball players to U.S. with false promises

False promises for African basketball players

A rare look inside hospitals battling coronavirus

A look inside hospitals battling coronavirus

Brené Brown's life lessons

Brené Brown: The secret to having compassion

Tacko Fall's journey from Senegal to the NBA

What Tacko Fall expected when he came to the U.S.

A thank you to the heroes out at work while America shelters at home

